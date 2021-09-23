Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Bears vs. Browns Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 26

Time: 1 pm ET

Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium

Bears vs. Browns Moneyline, Total and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Bears +260 | Browns -320

Spread: Browns -7.5

Total: 46.5 Over -105 | Under -115

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Bears +7000 | Browns +1500

Bears vs. Browns Predictions and Picks

Under 46.5

Bears vs. Browns News, Analysis, and Picks

The big news in this contest is that Justin Fields will make his first career start at quarterback. Head coach Matt Nagy told reporters that Andy Dalton is still his team’s starter, but injuries will keep Dalton out of the lineup vs. the Browns. That opens to door for Fields to potentially steal the job if he plays well.

The Bears traded up to select Fields with the No. 11 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and his skill set is enticing. He ran a 4.46 40-yard dash on his pro day, putting him in the 99th percentile at the quarterback position per PlayerProfiler. He also excelled with his arm in college, racking up 2,100 passing yards and 22 passing touchdowns in just eight games last year.

That said, his performance in relief of Dalton last week was far from inspiring. He finished with just 60 passing yards and one interception on 13 attempts, resulting in a paltry 1.15 adjusted yards per attempt. He also struggled to get anything going as a rusher, racking up 31 yards on 10 carries. Fields should hopefully improve with a full week of preparation and a game plan specifically designed for him, but there’s no guarantee he’s an upgrade over Dalton.

My favorite wager in this contest is the under. The Bears didn’t score a single touchdown with Fields under center last week, and the Browns offense is based around a dominant running game. The Bears were fourth in Football Outsiders rush defense DVOA last year, so they should hopefully be able to keep them in check. If they can, I don’t think Baker Mayfield can do enough with his arm to push this game over, especially with Jarvis Landry on IR.