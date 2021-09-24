Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Game Information

Bears (1-1) vs. Browns (1-1)

Date: Sunday, September 26

Time: 1:00 PM ET

FirstEnergy Stadium

TV Coverage: Fox

Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Bears +248 / Browns -314

Spread: Bears +7 (-112) Browns -7 (-108)

Total: 45.5 (-112)

Odds to Win NFL Championship: Bears +7000 Browns +1500

Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Bears 34.6% Browns 65.4%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Bears – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: 0 stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Under – 5 stars

Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns News and Notes

The Chicago Bears (1-1) look to build off their Week 2 win at home vs. Cincinnati as they travel to Cleveland (1-1) to take on the other team from Ohio, the Browns. Led by their defense, Chicago shut out the Bengals in the first half on the way to a 20-17 victory. The Bears allowed under 300 total yards, including just 69 on the ground. Meanwhile, Cleveland ran wild against the Houston Texans, rushing for 156 yards making for a tough matchup for Chicago’s defense, who excel against the run.

After a disappointing Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Browns bounced back in Week 2, led by Baker Mayfield, who threw just two incomplete passes, and a balanced run game. The two-headed monster of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt racked up a combined 146 yards on the ground, and the team ran for three touchdowns. One of those runs for a score was by Mayfield, who threw for 219 yards, including one touchdown and one interception.

For Chicago, Andy Dalton is sidelined with a knee injury opening the door for Justin Fields to start his first NFL game after coming off the bench the past two weeks. Over the past 10 seasons, rookie quarterbacks drafted in the first round have a record of 10-19-1 in their first NFL start. One thing Fields will have in his favor is that the Bears have won nine straight against AFC North opponents while Cleveland has lost seven in a row versus teams in the NFC North.

The Browns enter the game third in the league in rushing yards and first in rushing touchdowns. They are having a hard time finding the end zone through the air, though – where they rank 28th in the league.

Odell Beckham Jr. (knee) remains questionable for this one as the Browns appear to be thin at wide receiver following their first two games. Beckham hasn’t played in 11 months, and in his absence last week, Mayfield targeted ten different players, with Austin Hooper leading the team with five receptions. A return for Beckham should open up the passing game even more for the Browns, who attempted just 21 passes versus the Texans. For the Bears, Lineman Mario Edwards Jr. is looking to return following a two-game suspension for violating the league’s policy against performance-enhancing drugs.

Against the odds, the Bears are 4-8 in their past 12 games as a road underdog, while Cleveland is 6-7-1 against the number as a home favorite and 11-3 straight up in their past 14.