Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds, Betting Lines, Picks and Preview for NFL Week 7 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL Week 7 Game Info

Chicago Bears (3-3) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1)

Date: Sunday, October 24

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Bears +500 | Buccaneers -700

Spread: Bears +12.5 (-110) | Buccaneers -12.5 (-110)

Total: 47 Over (-112) Under (-108)

Odds to win the Super Bowl: Bears +17000 | Buccaneers +550

Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Predictions and Picks

Over 47 (-112)

Buccaneers -12.5 (-110)

Chicago Bears vs. Tampa Buccaneers News, Analysis and Picks

The Chicago Bears take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in what should be an exciting contest. Chicago, with a 3-3 record, despite their quarterback turmoil, is downright impressive.

The Buccaneers are poised to go on another deep playoff run but will need to hope their injury luck turns around in time for the postseason. Both teams come into this contest with rather significant injuries (or COVID-19 designations) to watch. Tampa Bay has numerous Pro Bowl level talents on the injury report with Antonio Brown (ankle) DNP, Rob Gronkowski (ribs) DNP, O.J. Howard (ankle) DNP, Lavonte David (ankle) DNP, Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder/hand) DNP and Antoine Winfield (concussion) full, all listed on the first injury report of the week.

Chicago also has most of their top players dealing with some type of injury with Robert Quinn (COVID), David Montgomery (ankle) DNP, Damien Williams (COVID), Khalil Mack (foot) DNP, Allen Robinson (ankle) DNP, Darnell Mooney (groin) limited, Tashaun Gipson (hip) limited and Akiem Hicks (groin) DNP, all players to watch before locking in your action.

Justin Fields has taken over at quarterback and is starting to show the flashes that had him in the number one overall pick discussion before the 2020 college season. If Fields can start rolling, we are looking at a team that can surprise if they make the playoffs.

Tampa Bay has been as dominant as expected. The hopes of a 17-0 have been dashed, but Tampa Bay can now look toward being 1-0 every week rather than looking forward to future opponents. Health will be critical to their quest to repeat as champions, and the hope is that they are getting their injury woes out of the way now, as opposed to when it counts.

The Buccaneers appear poised to cover, despite the large 12.5-point spread. Sharp action seems to disagree as the spread has already dropped from its open of -13 but could be just as much about fading the number rather than handicapping the contest itself. Spreads over -10 are usually negative value for favorite bettors, making the Bears a standard system play for this week.

Combined with a strong defense, and Chicago appears to be the value. However, Chicago has lost by an average of 16.6 points in their three losses this season, two of which with Andy Dalton as the starter. Chicago will have an extremely tough time keeping pace with the Buccaneers, but the back door cover risk looms large enough to hold the action to one unit.

The total for this contest has dropped from its open at 49 and now sits at 47. However, it appears to have dropped enough to give the over the value, and the current juice suggests that this may be the case. Tampa Bay is more than capable of matching or exceeding their team total for this contest. The onus will be on the Bears to keep up their end of the bargain as far as scoring is concerned. With the Buccaneers’ secondary banged up and Fields flashing, Chicago should be able to get to 14-20 points. Tap the Buccaneers and the over for Week 7.

