Chiefs vs. Eagles Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 4 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Kansas City will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in what should be an exciting game. These are two teams with identical 1-2 records but with very different aspirations and ideas of what would constitute a successful season.

Chiefs vs. Eagles NFL Week 4 Info

Kansas City Chiefs (1-2) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (1-2)

Date: Sunday, October 3rd

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Chiefs vs. Eagles Moneyline, Total, and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Chiefs -600 | Eagles +10000

Spread: Chiefs -7 (-110) | Eagles +7 (-110)

Total:54.5 Over (-105) Under (-115)

Odds to win the SuperBowl: Chiefs +600 | Eagles +10000

Chiefs vs. Eagles Predictions and Picks

Under 54.5 (-105)

Chiefs -7 (-110)

Chiefs vs. Eagles News, Analysis, and Picks

Kansas City comes into this contest with some critical injuries to monitor. Willie Gay is still on IR but is eligible to return, while Orlando Brown (groin) limited, Frank Clark (hamstring) limited, Chris Jones (wrist) limited, and Charvarius Ward (quad) limited, were all listed on the team’s first injury report of the week. The Eagles have two Pro Bowl level players on I.R. in defensive end, Brandon Graham and guard Brandon Brooks. They will also be monitoring the statuses of Lane Johnson, who has an ankle injury, and Jason Kelce, who has a foot injury.

Sound the alarms; the Kansas City Chiefs are 1-2 on the season. It is not time to press the panic button as they faced arguably three of their toughest opponents already this season, but no one would have predicted this kind of start. Health will be essential for the Chiefs this season, but they should still be the AFC favorites by the time the playoffs roll around. Despite the poor start, Kansas City making a postseason appearance seems like a certainty, and the Eagles are the perfect foil to bring them back to respectability and a 2-2 record.

Philadelphia hasn’t looked good this season. Jalen Hurts has predictably struggled. The defense is being asked to do too much based on their talent outside of Darius Slay. And the offensive line is declining. An upset of the Chiefs could give the Eagles the momentum to go on a serious run, but Philadelphia will need to play a near-perfect game to make that dream a reality.

The Chiefs are listed at a very fair -7 for a contest against an Eagles team that has struggled this season. The spread opened at a screaming value of -5.5 but is now at a number that seems to make more sense for the books. Kansas City struggled this season against three playoff teams. The Philadelphia Eagles are not close to a playoff-caliber team as currently constructed.

This contest against the Eagles is a get-right game for the Chiefs on both sides of the ball and should serve as a springboard for a serious run back to the top of the table. Seven points are still seven points and nothing to scoff at in the betting realm. However, the Eagles are fresh off a 20 point loss to the Dallas Cowboys and should find it extremely challenging to stay within one score of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

The total for this contest is sinking and looks poised to continue to drop. It opened at 55 and currently sits at 54.5. The juice is listed at -115. This suggests that the under is still generating sharp action at the new number and that it will likely drop again by the start of the weekend. Philadelphia has enough offensive struggles on their own, and when they are forced to pass due to being down big, they are in trouble. The play here is the projection that the Eagles will not shoulder their load of the scoring burden, resulting in an under.

