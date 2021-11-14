Chiefs vs. Raiders Sunday Night Football Preview, Picks, and Betting Guide

Sunday Night Football – Chiefs vs. Raiders Week 10

Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (5-3)

Date: Sunday, November 14, 2021

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Chiefs -146|Raiders +124

Spread: Chiefs -3 (-105)|Raiders +3 (-115)

Total: 52 Over (-110) Under (-110)

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Chiefs +1200|Raiders +4000

Chiefs vs. Raiders Predictions and Picks

Darren Waller over 67.5 receiving yards

Darren Waller over 5.5 receptions

Patrick Mahomes under 287.5 passing yards

Patrick Mahomes over 23.5 rushing yards

Darrel Williams over 55.5 rushing yards

Raiders +3

Chiefs vs. Raiders News, Analysis, and Picks

The Las Vegas Raiders host the Kansas City Chiefs for a classic AFC West matchup on Sunday Night Football in Week 10. The division standings are effectively a four-way tie for first, as the Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers sit 5-3 while the Chiefs and Denver Broncos are dead-locked at 5-4, with their bye weeks upcoming. That makes tonight’s matchup a potential inflection point for these teams as they navigate towards a playoff berth.

The Chiefs have won three of their past four, using defense as a catalyst for more wins. The two-time defending AFC Champs have held their opponents to 17 or fewer points over their past three wins. However, the three opponents they limited rank 16th, 21st, and 22nd, in total offense, with two of those games coming at home. Despite those good showings, the Chiefs still give up the seventh-most yards per game and the eighth-most points.

KC will be a much stiffer challenge from the sixth-ranked Raiders offense on Sunday. The Chiefs have been vulnerable to the pass and have the 28th opponent rank at FanDuel against tight ends. Darren Waller leads the Raiders in targets and averages 11.7 yards per target. Through eight games, the Pro Bowler is averaging 67.1 yards per contest and is coming off a week in which he caught seven of 11 targets for 92 yards. The Chiefs don’t have anyone who can slow down Waller, and we’re expecting a big performance from the tight end. We’re taking the over on Waller’s 67.5 receiving yards prop and over 5.5 receptions.

There’s no other way to put it; Patrick Mahomes is having a down year. Despite leading the league in pass attempts, the 26-year-old is averaging his fewest yards per game, dragging his yards per pass attempt and completion percentage down. The Raiders’ pass defense has been excellent this year, giving up an average of 207.1 passing yards per game and limiting opponents to 217 or fewer passing yards in all four home games. That will be integral to keeping Mahomes under 287.5 passing yards.

However, you can run all over the Raiders. Las Vegas gives up the fifth-most rushing yards per game, allowing 109 or more in seven of eight games this season. We’ve seen Mahomes take off in a few contests this year, going for 26 or more yards in five of nine games. The backfield is Darrel Williams to lose. In three of the past four weeks, Williams led the team in carries and remains the primary back, with Clyde Edwards-Helaire still on injured reserve. Mahomes and Williams should make it over their respective rushing yards props of 23.5 and 55.5.

The Raiders have been good at home this season, going 3-1 straight up and 2-2 against the spread. This will be their first divisional home game of the season, after splitting a pair of games on the road, Allegiant Stadium will reflect that. The Chiefs pass game has struggled this season, and we expect that to continue on Sunday night against the Raiders impressive pass D. Las Vegas will keep this close all night, if not win outright, we’re taking the points on the underdog home side.

