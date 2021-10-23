Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens Odds, Betting Lines, Picks and Preview for NFL Week 7 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens NFL Week 7 Game Info

Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) vs. Baltimore Ravens (5-1)

Date: Sunday, October 24

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Bengals +240 | Ravens -295

Spread: Bengals +6.5 (-110) | Ravens -6.5 (-110)

Total: 47 Over (-110) Under (-110)

Odds to win the Super Bowl: Bengals +7000 | Ravens +850

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens Predictions and Picks

Over 47 (-110)

Ravens -6.5 (-110)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens News, Analysis and Picks

The Cincinnati Bengals take on the Baltimore Ravens in a battle of the top two teams in the AFC North. Many analysts wrote off both teams for the 2021 season, expecting them to miss the playoffs, with the Cleveland Browns as favorites to win the division and emerge to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. Instead, the Ravens are the number one seed heading into Week 7, and the Bengals are the sixth seed.

The Browns would miss the playoffs if the season ended today and are currently the 10th seed. The Ravens are as banged up as ever and placed starting left tackle Ronnie Stanly on injured reserve, where he joins fellow starters, J.K. Dobbins, Marcus Peters and Gus Edwards. Baltimore had a few key names on their injury report to start the week, with Latavius Murray (ankle) DNP, Alejandro Villanueva (knee) DNP, Sammy Watkins (thigh) DNP and Patrick Queen (thigh) DNP all names to watch this week.

The Bengals injury report was relatively light, with only Trey Hendrickson (shoulder) limited standing out as a key name to monitor heading into the weekend.

The Cincinnati Bengals have been excellent this season. No one outside of Ohio thought the Bengals had a chance to be 4-2 at this point of the season. And no one, period, expected them to be the top team from Ohio at any point this season. It has not all been pretty, but the Bengals have a host of playmakers on offense and have used them effectively enough to create synergy. Few expect the Bengals to hold on to their playoff spot. If Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase continue to improve, and Joe Mixon can stay relatively healthy, the NFL world could be in for a shock.

The Baltimore Ravens were all but written off by many pundits this offseason. And this was before the injuries to J.K. Dobbins and Marcus Peters.

Lamar is going to regress.

The rest of the league will figure out how to stop him.

Lamar can’t pass.

These were the typical talking points of the doubters. Instead, the Ravens are the top seed in the AFC, have scored the second-most points in the conference, and have the second-best scoring margin.

This Week 7 matchup is an interesting contest to handicap. We know Baltimore can flat-out dominate at the drop of a hat. However, the Bengals have been playing well enough that bettors have started to take them seriously, and a -6.5-point spread seems almost prohibitive.

That’s the trap.

The public has been relatively split on this contest, with 52 percent tapping the Bengals against the spread. The spread has stayed constant since opening at -6.5, a sign that even the sharps have been split on which team presents the superior value.

That said, Baltimore seems to be hitting their stride and finally has Rashod Bateman healthy, something that ultimately gives them two legit receivers for Lamar to lean on (sorry, Sammy Watkins). A win by a touchdown is still risky enough to keep the action to one unit, but the Ravens are the better team, are playing at home and have the momentum.

The under is usually the play in divisional battles–there are systems built on this very premise. At a different number, we would agree. However, the total has already dropped from a more under appealing 47.5. Baltimore has averaged 28.3 points per game this season, Cincinnati has averaged 24.7. The over is 6-2 in the Ravens’ last eight home games. Tap the Ravens and the over for Week 7.

