Cincinnati Bengals vs. Chicago Bears Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Bengals vs. Bears Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 19

Time: 1 pm ET

Venue: Soldier Field

Bengals vs. Bears Moneyline, Total and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Bengals +112 | Bears -132

Spread: Bears -1.5

Total: 44.5 Over -115 | Under -105

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Bengals +8500 | Bears +6500

Bengals vs. Bears Predictions and Picks

Bears -1.5 (-115)

Bengals vs. Bears News, Analysis, and Picks

The Bengals have been one of the most popular bets to start the week for both sharps and squares alike. They’ve received 61% of the spread bets and 75% of the spread dollars, which has resulted in some drastic line movement. The Bears were 4.5-point favorites on the advance spread and 3-point favorites on Monday, but that line has dipped to just 1.5 at the time of writing.

The Bears were beaten pretty handily by the Rams on Sunday Night Football, losing by a final margin of 34-14. They will reportedly continue to stick with Andy Dalton at quarterback despite bringing very little to the table. He was dreadful vs. the Rams, finishing with one interception, three sacks, and 4.24 adjusted yards per attempt. It was the second-worst mark among the 32 qualified quarterbacks in Week 1.

Still, that performance is probably excusable vs. the Rams. They have one of the best defenses in the league, including a dominant pass rush. Dalton has always been the type of player who struggles when under pressure, but he’s capable of making throws when given time.

The Bengals offense was solid in Week 1, particularly rookie first-rounder Ja’Marr Chase. His struggles during the preseason were well documented, but he finished with five catches for 101 yards and a touchdown vs. the Vikings.

However, the Bengals’ offense line remains a huge problem. They allowed Joe Burrow to be sacked five times in Week 1, so they could struggle vs. Khalil Mack and company.

Ultimately, this game seems like a stay away. I would’ve considered the Bengals if they were still getting more than a field goal, but the current line feels a bit disrespectful to the Bears. Maybe the Bears are set up for a disaster season, but I think the more likely situation is they bounce back with a close win this week.