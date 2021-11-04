Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Browns vs. Bengals Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 7

Time: 1 pm ET

Venue: Paul Brown Stadium

Browns vs. Bengals Moneyline, Total and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Browns +120 | Bengals -142

Spread: Bengals -2.5

Total: 47.0 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Browns +3400 | Bengals +4000

Browns vs. Bengals Predictions and Picks

Browns +2.5

Browns vs. Bengals News, Analysis, and Picks

This is an interesting matchup between two AFC North rivals coming off disappointing performances. The Browns dropped an ugly game vs. the Steelers, while the Bengals lost to the Jets. The Jets didn’t even have their starting quarterback for that contest, and Cincy lost as 10.5-point favorites.

While that certainly was a bad performance by the Bengals, this team is still held in higher regard than the Browns by the general public. The Bengals have received 67% of the early spread bets, but the Browns have received some sharp support. They’ve actually received the majority of the spread dollars on roughly 1/3 of the wagers.

The Browns also stand out as highly undervalued from a DVOA perspective. They rank sixth in Football Outsiders DVOA, while the Bengals rank 21st. However, the current spread suggests that these two teams are roughly even on a neutral field. The numbers do not reflect that.

The Browns also decided to send Odell Beckham Jr. home, which could end up being a positive. It’s not all that intuitive that losing a No. 1 wide receiver would make a quarterback better, but that’s the case with Baker Mayfield. Mayfield has averaged approximately 0.75 fewer interceptions when playing without Beckham, and he’s posted a better completion percentage with more yards per game.

Ultimately, this feels like an excellent opportunity to buy-low on the Browns. The data suggests they’re one of the better teams in the league, but that’s not how they’re being viewed at the moment.

All NFL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid