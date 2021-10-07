Cleveland Browns vs. Los Angeles Chargers Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Browns vs. Chargers Game Info

Date: Sunday, October 10

Time: 4:05 pm ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium

Browns vs. Chargers Moneyline, Total and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Browns +108 | Chargers -126

Spread: Chargers -1.5

Total: 46.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Browns +1200 | Chargers +2100

Browns vs. Chargers Predictions and Picks

Browns +1.5

Browns vs. Chargers News, Analysis, and Picks

These two teams have emerged as legitimate sleepers to win the AFC. The Browns haven’t had a signature win yet, but they’ve won three straight games after dropping their season-opener vs. the Chiefs. The Chargers are tied for first in the AFC West at 3-1, and they managed to win their first of two regular-season matchups vs. the Chiefs. They also took care of business against the previously undefeated Raiders on Monday Night Football in Week 4.

That said, both of these teams still have question marks.

For the Browns, the big question mark is their passing game. Even though the team has gotten better recently, Baker Mayfield has shown minimal progression from his rookie season. He averaged 7.5 adjusted yards per attempt over 14 games as a rookie, but he’s at just 7.8 through four starts this year. Overall, he ranks just 27th in terms of ProFootballFocus grade at the position.

His worst performance came last week vs. the Vikings, completing just 45.5% of his passes for 155 yards. There will come a time when Mayfield has to win a game with his arm, and I’m just not sure if he’s good enough to do it.

That game probably won’t be this week. The Chargers’ defense has been good this season, but their biggest weakness has been in the run game. They rank just 25th in Football Outsiders rush defense DVOA, which could spell trouble vs. the Browns. They boast one of the best rushing attacks in the league, spearheaded by the two-headed monster of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt at running back.

The Browns rank third in defensive DVOA, so I think this game sets up perfectly for them. If they can limit the Chargers’ offense, they should dominate on the ground. That’s good enough for me to back them as road underdogs.

All NFL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid