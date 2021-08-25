College Football Win Totals: Bet Nebraska To Go Under 6 Wins

The Nebraska Cornhuskers win total is set at six for this season, and that might even be too high for them. Moreover, there’s a ton of pressure for this program to succeed with Scott Frost in his fourth year of the helm.

Their quarterback, Adrian Martinez, has been there for what feels like an eternity. Yet, he hasn’t been able to fully live up to the hype that followed him to Lincoln.

Nebraska’s far from a lock to win their opener against Illinois. Thus, if they manage to lose that game, things could spiral out of control. They’d be under even more pressure to beat Buffalo the following week.

This program has clearly struggled, and it’ll have to find a way to win some difficult matchups towards the latter part of the season. Sandwiched between two home games against Iowa and Ohio State is a trip to Madison to take on the Badgers.

For whatever reason, it hasn’t worked out for Frost at his alma mater, and it doesn’t seem like there’s a quick fix to turn things around.

Nebraska will be fortunate to meet the projection of six games, but anything more than that seems unlikely.

The under has to be the play here.

