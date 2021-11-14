Colt McCoy Leaves Game vs. Panthers

Things have gone from bad to worse in Arizona. The Cardinals came into Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers without Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins for the second week in a row. Colt McCoy was the hero in Week 9, knocking off the San Francisco 49ers as +5.5 road underdogs. However, McCoy’s outing against the Panthers went much differently.

The Texas product went 11-20 for 107 yards and an interception before being forced out of the game in the third quarter. McCoy left the game after getting sacked by Shaq Thompson, but it’s not clear what forced the Cards’ quarterback out of action.

https://twitter.com/chuckh3/status/1460025738137014273

With their top two quarterbacks unavailable, the Cardinals turned to Chris Streveler. Streveler played in five games last season with the Cardinals, completing 11 of 16 passes for 105 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

