Colts vs. 49ers Sunday Night Football Preview, Picks, and Betting Guide

Sunday Night Football – Seahawks vs. Steelers Week 7

Indianapolis Colts (2-4) vs. San Francisco 49ers (2-3)

Sunday Night Football

Date: Sunday, October 24, 2021

Time: 8:20 pm ET

Venue: Levi’s Stadium

Indianapolis Colts vs. San Francisco 49ers Moneyline, Total, and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Colts +176|49ers -215

Spread: Colts +4.5 (-115)|49ers (-105)

Total: 42.5 Over (-114) Under (-106)

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Colts +10000|49ers +4500

Colts vs. 49ers Predictions and Picks

Garoppolo over 205.5 passing yards

Samuel over 5.5 receptions

Samuel over 60.5 receiving yards

Mitchell under 15.5 rushing attempts

Over 42.5

Colts vs. 49ers News, Analysis, and Picks

The San Francisco 49ers come off their bye week to host the Indianapolis Colts on Week 7 Sunday Night Football. The 49ers have been slowed down by injuries this season and needed the extra time to sort out their quarterback situation for the inter-divisional matchup.

A calf injury forced Jimmy Garoppolo out of the 49ers Week 4 contest against the Seattle Seahawks, where Trey Lance replaced him. Lance got his first career start in Week 5, but the rookie quarterback was largely ineffective against the Arizona Cardinals, completing 15-of-29 passes for 192 yards and one interception. After the game, it was revealed that Lance suffered a knee injury, leaving his status for Week 7 in doubt. Here we are on the other side of the bye, with Jimmy G as the confirmed starter.

Garoppolo has been efficient on the field, throwing for 257 or more yards in two of the three games he completed, and was on track for a similar performance before leaving early in Week 4. We like Jimmy G to make it over his 205.5 passing yards total.

He and Deebo Samuel have had a connection this year, with Samuel leading the team in targets, receptions, yards, and touchdowns, by a substantial margin. Samuel has had double-digit targets in three of the four games started by Garoppolo and hauled in 65.1% of those passes for an average of 122.5 yards per game. The former South Carolina Gamecock gets a good matchup against a mediocre Colts’ pass defense and should eclipse his modest receiving props. We like Samuel to go over 5.5 receptions and 60.5 yards.

The 49ers have leaned into their run game, rushing the ball ninth-most in the NFL, 45.1% of the time. However, injuries have also impacted their ability to do so effectively. Elijah Mitchell missed a pair of games with a shoulder injury. Trey Sermon played only two snaps after sustaining a concussion against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 2. Raheem Mostert is out for the season after injuring his knee in Week 1. The result is a backfield dominated by Mitchell, who averages 15.0 carries and 63.0 rushing yards per game. However, we like a more balanced workload in Week 7 as the Niners work Sermon, Kyle Juszczyk, and Deebo Samuel into the run game on end-arounds. Take Mitchell to go under on his 15.5 rushing attempts.

We are looking at the same total as last week’s Sunday Night Football game when the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks needed a late score and overtime to make it over the 42.5 total. The 49ers have given up 17 or more points in four of five games this season, and the Colts have done so in five of six. Offensively, the Colts are putting up points, eclipsing 24 in four of six, including three straight. Both teams have big-play options, and both defenses have been burned for big plays this season. We expect this game to make it over the 42.5 total.

All NFL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid