Colts vs. Titans Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 3 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Colts vs. Titans NFL Week 3 Info

NFL Week 3

Indianapolis Colts (0-2) vs. Tennessee Titans (1-1)

Date: Sunday, September 26, 2021

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: Nissan Stadium

Colts vs. Titans Moneyline, Total, and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Colts +205 | Titans -250

Spread: Colts +5.5 (-115) | Titans -5.5 (-105)

Total: 48.5 Over (-105) | Under (-115)

Colts vs Titans Predictions and Picks

Titans -5.5 (-105)

Titans Team Total o27 (-110)

Titans 1H -3 (-120) ***

Colts vs Titans News, Analysis, and Picks

The 0-2 Indianapolis Colts visit the 1-1 Tennessee Titans in an AFC South divisional game. At the time of writing, the road team is unsure of the status of their oft-injured signal-caller, Carson Wentz. Wentz is dealing with two sprained ankles, and it seems like he is doing everything in his power to suit up this Sunday. He and the Colts brass know that 0-3 spells doom for any playoff chances, even though they play in the most futile of divisions. If Wentz can’t be out there, it will be 2nd year QB Jacob Eason making his first career NFL start, and the snaps he took in Week 2 should not have Colts fans or backers feeling confident. The fact this spread has sat at +5.5 leads you to believe that the bookmakers expect QB1 to make the start.

Regardless, I think this is a great spot to lay the points with the Titans, who finally woke up from their offensive coma six quarters into the season by making a furious comeback on the road in Seattle to win in overtime, led by their workhorse Derrick Henry. Henry found paydirt three times, and QB Ryan Tannehill found some rapport with his new stud WR, Julio Jones. The Titans may indeed be a sieve on the defensive side of the football, but even if it is Wentz making throws, the Colts’ offense has not inspired much confidence through two games. They have failed to establish second-year RB Jonathan Taylor, who has only mustered 107 total rushing yards, and their game plan will be very run-heavy should Eason get the nod under center.

The Titans were pegged as a team to regress in 2021 after their Week 1 stinker at home to the Cardinals, but right now is a time to capitalize on a lower spread than it would be a few weeks from now. People still believe in the Colts, and it often takes over a month into the season for the books to really evaluate teams like this the correct way. Play the -5.5 on the home squad for the game and their team total over 27 if it is either Wentz or Eason at QB for the Colts, and back the first half -3 if it is Eason who makes his starting debut.

All NFL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid