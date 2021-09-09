Cowboys Vs. Buccaneers Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for Week 1 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers NFL Week 1

Dallas Cowboys (0-0) Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0)

Thursday Night Football

Date: Thursday, September 9, 2021

Time: 8:20 pm ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Cowboys Vs. Buccaneers Moneyline, Total, and Odds

All NBA Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Cowboys +330 | Buccaneers -420

Spread: Cowboys +8.5 (-114) | Buccaneers -8.5 (-105)

Total: 51.5 Over (-110) Under (-110)

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Cowboys +2900 | Buccaneers +650

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers Predictions and Picks

Over 51.5 (-110)

Antonio Brown Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+210)

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers News, Analysis, and Picks

The NFL season officially begins on Thursday night as the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers play host to the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC bout. The line for the matchup opened with the Buccaneers as six-point favorites but has since been moved nearly a field goal, with the spread now favoring Tampa Bay by 8.5 points. The total has remained steady since its opening and currently sits at 51.5 with no juice to either side.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is familiar with playing in Week 1 as the defending champion. This will be the seventh time in his career, with a record of 5-1 in the previous appearances. He is also 5-0 against Dallas in his career, just the fourth team in the NFL he has yet to lose to. With the Bucs also returning all 22 starters from last year’s roster, they become a tall task to defeat for Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Unfortunately, it feels like the value is gone to back Tampa with the heavy line movement.

After weeks of uncertainty and concern with his throwing shoulder and the recovery of his ankle injury, Prescott will be a “full go,” according to head coach Mike McCarthy. His importance to the offense was clear when the Cowboys went 4-7 in their 11 games following his season-ending injury while plummeting from third in the NFL in yards per play to 22nd during his absence. In Prescott’s five starts at the beginning of last season, the Cowboys were averaging 32.6 points per game, good for third in the league. And all throughout 2020, the defense couldn’t hold up their end of the bargain, allowing 29.6 points per game which ranked 28th in the NFL.

As for Tampa Bay, it was clear that they began to click later in the year, winning eight straight and finally showing the offense’s potential by putting up 30 or more points in their final seven outings. Between Dak’s five games played for Dallas and the last seven games for the Bucs, the over is a combined 8-3-1. Look towards the over in a game that could quickly become a shootout between two of the league’s best quarterbacks and offenses, while Brady could be quick to torch a still concerning Dallas defense.

Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown slowly emerged as one of Brady’s favorite options during their eight-game winning streak last season. In the six games Brown played in starting in Week 14, he had a touchdown catch in all but one. Head coach Bruce Arians sang Brown’s praises during the offseason, saying, “This is the healthiest he’s been in years… He’s playing at a speed we saw four or five years ago.”

To jog our memories, Antonio Brown had 101 receptions for a league-leading 1,533 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games during the 2017 season. He had a league-leading 15 touchdown catches in 2018 and was in the midst of six straight Pro Bowl selections. If Arians believes that Brown is back to anywhere near that level of form, then a +210 price on him to find the end zone against a porous Dallas defense gives us loads of value to work with. With so much of the attention from the Cowboys secondary going towards Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, consider taking Brown to find the endzone on Thursday night.