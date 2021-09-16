Cowboys vs. Chargers Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 2 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Cowboys vs. Chargers NFL Week 2 Info

NFL Week 2

Dallas Cowboys (0-1) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (1-0)

Date: Sunday, September 19, 2021

Time: 4:25 pm ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium

Cowboys vs. Chargers, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Cowboys +152 | Chargers -180

Spread: Cowboys +3.5 (-118) | Chargers -3.5 (-104)

Total: 55.5 Over (-115) Under (-105)

Cowboys vs. Chargers Predictions and Picks

Cowboys 1H ML (+146)

Cowboys +3.5 (-118)

Over 55.5 (-115)

Cowboys vs. Chargers News, Analysis, and Picks

In what is arguably the marquee game of Week 2, the 0-1 Dallas Cowboys travel West to SoFi Stadium to take on the 1-0 Los Angeles Chargers. The Cowboys lost a nail-biter in the season opener to the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Bucs, while Justin Herbert kicked off his sophomore season with a gutsy road victory in Washington. Charger “home games” are rarely ever that, and this one should be closer to 85-90% Cowboy fans in SoCal Sunday afternoon to watch Dak Prescott try and avoid an 0-2 start.

The total in this game sits at a massive 55.5, but I will be on the over regardless. The Cowboy defense was a sieve for the entire 2020 season, and they did not show much in Week 1 to think that will be any different this year. They have as much firepower as anyone in football on the offensive side of the football, and Dak has not shown any signs of rust coming back from his gruesome ankle injury. The key matchup will be LT Tyron Smith holding up against Chargers DE Joey Bosa, who posted a 60% pass rush win rate in Week 1, the 2nd highest of any player since 2020.

I will also back the Cowboys 1H moneyline (+146), as I like them coming in with an extra 3 days of rest in a game where they will essentially operate with a home crowd. The spread has jumped the extra half-point where a field goal loss still covers. For the game, I feel more comfortable taking the number rather than the moneyline.

