Cowboys vs Giants Spread, Odds, Line, Over/Under, Prediction and Betting Insights for Week 17 NFL Game

Cowboys vs Giants Week 17 Game Info

NFL Week 17 Game

Dallas Cowboys (6-9, 2-5 Away) vs. New York Giants (5-10, 2-5 Home)

Date: Sunday, Jan. 3, 2020

Time: 1 p.m. EST

Venue: MetLife Stadium — East Rutherford, NJ

Coverage: FOX

Cowboys vs Giants Spread & Odds

All betting lines, odds, and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DAL: (-158) | NYG: (+134)

Spread: DAL: -3 (-104) | NYG: +3 (-118)

Total: 44.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: DAL: (N/A) | NYG: (N/A)

Odds to Win Super Bowl LV: DAL: (+13000) | NYG: (+25000)

Cowboys vs Giants Expert Prediction & Pick

All Cowboys-Giants expert predictions and picks are according to Sporting News. Predictions will be listed when available.

Cowboys vs Giants Betting Trends

– Dallas is 5-2 against the spread (ATS) in its last seven games.

– The total has hit the over in five of Dallas' last six games.

– The Giants are 1-4 ATS in its last five games.

– The total has hit the under in each of the last six games for the Giants.

Cowboys vs Giants Stats

– Dallas is averaging 25.1 points per game (PPG) this season (No. 16 in the NFL).

– Dallas is surrendering 30.0 PPG this season (No. 30 in the NFL).

– The Giants are averaging 17.1 PPG this season (No. 31 in the NFL).

– The Giants are surrendering 22.5 PPG this season (No. 11 in the NFL).

