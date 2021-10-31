Cowboys vs. Vikings Sunday Night Football Preview, Picks, and Betting Guide

Sunday Night Football – Cowboys vs. Vikings Week 8

Dallas Cowboys (5-1) vs. Minnesota Vikings (3-3)

Sunday Night Football

Date: Sunday, October 31, 2021

Time: 8:20 pm ET

Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium

Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Cowboys +122|Vikings -144

Spread: Cowboys +2.5 (-105)|Vikings -2.5 (-115)

Total: 51.5 Over (-115) Under (-105)

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Cowboys +1200|Vikings +7000

Cowboys vs. Vikings Predictions and Picks

Vikings -2.5 -115

Under 51.5

Kirk Cousins over 24.5 completions -110

Kirk Cousins over 281.5 yards -110

Adam Thielen over 5.5 receptions +124

Adam Thielen over 61.5 receiving yards -110

Ezekiel Elliott over 74.5 rushing yards

Cowboys vs. Vikings News, Analysis, and Picks

It’s never too early to start thinking about playoffs, and tonight’s Sunday Night Football contest between the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings will impact playoff seeding in the NFC. The 5-1 Cowboys are looking for the fifth straight win, whereas the Vikings are going for their fourth win in five weeks. The betting line reflects how close this game should be.

Both teams like to air the ball out. The Cowboys throw for the fifth-most passing yards per game, with the Vikings close behind at sixth. However, Dak Prescott suffered a calf strain on the game-winning drive against the New England Patriots two weeks ago, leaving his participation in tonight’s game in question. Prescott will be a game-time decision, and if he doesn’t participate, then the Cowboys’ chances of competing tonight are severely diminished.

What we can count on is Kirk Cousins delivering another quality outing against a Cowboys secondary that allows the fifth-most passing yards per game. Cousins threw for 373 yards in his last outing, which was the third time he threw for 275 yards or more in four games. The two-time Pro-Bowler has thrown for at least 32 passes in every start this season, completing 25 or more passes in four of those starts. When considering how the Vikings offense operates and the Cowboys pass yards averages, we like Cousins to go over 24.5 completions and over 281.5 passing yards.

Cousins metrics correlate with his receiver props, and Adam Thielen remains one of Cousins’s primary targets. Thielen averages 65.5 yards per game and has been targetted seven or more times in five of six games this season. Thielen had a monster performance in Week 6, catching 11 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown. If Cousins has the Vikings marching down the field, Thielen will be a big part of it. We like Thielen to go over his 5.5 reception total and 61.5 receiving yards.

Regardless of whether Prescott participates tonight, there will be concerns under center. Either Prescott plays through an injury, or the Cowboys have to turn to an inexperienced quarterback. In either case, we’re expecting Dallas to lean into their run game tonight and feed the ball to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. There’s no rushing attempts prop for Zeke, but we like him to go over 74.5 yards rushing.

The Vikings have been good at home this season and have emphasized defense, going 2-1 with all three games staying under the total. We’re expecting that trend to continue, as the Cowboys will not keep pace with the Vikings offense. It’s on that basis that we’re taking the Vikes to cover -2.5 and the game to stay under 51.5.

