Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Cowboys vs. Patriots Game Info

Date: Sunday, October 17

Time: 4:25 pm ET

Venue: Gillette Stadium

Cowboys vs. Patriots Moneyline, Total and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Cowboys -184 | Patriots +154

Spread: Cowboys -3.5

Total: 51.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Cowboys +1300 | Patriots +8500

Cowboys vs. Patriots Predictions and Picks

Patriots +3.5

Cowboys vs. Patriots News, Analysis, and Picks

This is shaping up to be a preferred spot for the sharps this week. The public is unsurprisingly all over the Cowboys. They’ve received 82% of the early spread bets, and they’ve looked like one of the best teams in football to start the year. Their offense has been dominant, with their run game, in particular, looking like the monstrous unit of old. They’ve racked up at least 160 rushing yards in each of their past four games, and they’ve had at least 198 in three of them.

Still, the sharps appear to be leaning towards the Patriots. They’ve received 45% of the spread dollars, which represents a pretty significant discrepancy. That means that most high-dollar wagers, which tend to come from professional bettors, are siding with the Pats. What that in mind, it’s not surprising that this line has dipped from four to 3.5.

The Cowboys have definitely been good this season, but they’ve also been a bit lucky. They have had tons of turnover luck, generating at least two takeaways in all five games. Only one team has generated more turnovers so far this season, and the Cowboys also rank second in turnover differential. Some of that is due to skill – Trevon Diggs has been fantastic this season – but part of that is due to regress.

The Patriots have also been solid defensively this season, ranking ninth in Football Outsiders defensive DVOA. If they can slow down the Cowboys’ offensive juggernaut, this game will be closer than expected.

All NFL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid