Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

After dropping their first game of the year on the seasons’ opening night, the Dallas Cowboys (4-1) will look to make it five straight victories as they travel to Gillette Stadium to take on the New England Patriots (2-3), who are still in search of their first home win of the season.

Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots NFL Game Information

Cowboys (4-1) vs. Patriots (2-3)

Date: Sunday, October 17

Time: 4:25 PM ET

Gillette Stadium

TV Coverage: CBS

Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Cowboys -177 | Patriots +150

Spread: Cowboys -3.5 (-108) Patriots +3.5 (-112)

Total: 50.5 (-110)

Odds to Win NFL Championship: Cowboys +1200 | Patriots +8500

Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Cowboys 53.8% Patriots 46.2%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Patriots – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Patriots – 2 stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Under – 5 stars

Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots News and Notes

The Cowboys have been led all season by the outstanding play of Dak Prescott. The quarterback has thrown three or more touchdown passes and has a passer rating over 115 in three consecutive games, which equals a Dallas record. While the Boys are looking to win their fifth straight game, they have lost six in a row against the Patriots. This is also the first time since 1981 that these two teams have met, while the Cowboys have the better record.

For New England, it’s been an up and down season as they adjust to life with rookie quarterback Mac Jones. Jones has a 71.1 completion percentage this season, which is the highest in the Super Bowl era by a rookie quarterback in their first five starts. Jones and the Pats are 2-0 this season against rookie quarterbacks but struggle against other signal-callers with a record of 0-3.

On the injury front for Dallas, both running back Ezekiel Elliott (ribs) and cornerback Trevon Diggs (ankle) are questionable. Damien Harris (ribs) is questionable, while offensive guard Shaq Mason (abdomen) is out on the Pats’ side.

Digging deeper into the numbers, the Cowboys have covered every spread this season as they are 5-0 against the line. Dallas is 4-0 against the spread coming off a game where the opposing quarterback throws for more than 250 yards and is 4-0 in their past four on field turf.

For New England being a home underdog is something they are not accustomed to after having Tom Brady as their quarterback for almost two decades. The Patriots are 10-2 as a home underdog in their past 12 against the line and 39-19-3 ATS in their past 61 games as a dog.

But considering how life without Brady has gone in New England, the Patriots have not played well following a win going 2-10-1 against the spread in their past 13 games after a victory.

The model sees this one as a low-scoring game for New England and to cover. It’s especially big on the moneyline where the Pats pay off nicely with a juicy +150 tag. Considering their price and propensity to grind games out at home, pay heed to the model’s picks, and you could end up getting paid off yourself.

Note: The SportsGrid betting model changes throughout the day to adjust for player news and injuries. Be sure to check out the updated model projections as the news continues to break, leading up to game time.

