D’Andre Swift Exits Early vs. Bears

Swift suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter vs. the Bears, and he has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest. Jamaal Williams will take over as the team’s primary running back, and he’s been busy to start this game. He’s already racked up 12 carries and five targets, and he still has nearly an entire half of football to build on that.

Swift will have ten days to recover from his shoulder injury before the Lions take the field in Week 13. We’ll likely get an update on Swift’s status on Friday. If he’s ruled out, Williams will continue to rack up all the touches he can handle in the Lions’ backfield, while Jermar Jefferson and Godwin Igwebuike would serve the backups.

The Lions are still looking for their first win of the season, and if they can't pull it off vs. the Bears, their next opportunity will come in Week 13 vs. the Vikings.