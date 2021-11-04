Denver Broncos vs. Dallas Cowboys Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Broncos vs. Cowboys Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 7

Time: 1 pm ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium

Broncos vs. Cowboys Moneyline, Total and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Broncos +340 | Cowboys -430

Spread: Cowboys -9.5

Total: 49.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Broncos +12000 | Cowboys +950

Broncos vs. Cowboys Predictions and Picks

Cowboys -9.5

Broncos vs. Cowboys News, Analysis, and Picks

These two teams are headed in opposing directions. The Cowboys are coming off an impressive win last week, defeating the Vikings on Sunday Night Football despite the absence of Dak Prescott. Meanwhile, the Broncos traded away Von Miller before the trade deadline, so they’re essentially waiving the white flag on the season. The Cowboys are tied for the fourth-best odds to win the Super Bowl on FanDuel Sportsbook, while the Broncos have dropped to +240 to make the playoffs.

The Cowboys rank fifth in Football Outsiders DVOA, and they should get Prescott back in the lineup vs. the Broncos. Rush held his own vs. the Vikings, but that’s a considerable upgrade. Prescott has been excellent this season, averaging 9.0 adjusted yards per attempt. That’s the third-highest mark in the league. He’s also racked up 16 passing touchdowns compared to just four interceptions.

The big surprise for the Cowboys this season has been their defense. They rank sixth in defensive DVOA, representing a massive increase from their mark of 23rd last year. Randy Gregory has been a dominant pass-rusher this season, while Trevon Diggs has racked up a league-leading seven interceptions. If their defense can continue to produce at that level, this team will be a factor for a Super Bowl.

Ultimately, the Broncos trading away their franchise player sends this team the message that the front office is giving up. I think that will be reflected on the field vs. the Broncos.