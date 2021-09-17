Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Game Information

Broncos (1-0) vs. Jaguars (0-1)

Date: Sunday, September 19

Time: 1:00 PM ET

TIAA Bank Field

TV Coverage: CBS

Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Broncos -272 / Jaguars +218

Spread: Broncos -6 (-109) Jaguars +6 (-111)

Total: 45 (-112)

Odds to Win Series: N/A

Odds to Win NFL Championship: Broncos +4800 Jaguars +22000

Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars News and Notes

The Denver Broncos (1-0) look to build off their Week 1 win in New York versus the Giants as they travel to Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars (0-1). Led by their defense, Denver allowed just over 300 total yards, including just 60 on the ground. Meanwhile, Jacksonville struggled with the run game totaling just 76 yards making for a tough matchup against the Broncos.

In Week 1, the big story for the Jacksonville Jaguars was the debut of No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. All eyes were on Lawrence as he threw for 332 yards with three touchdowns but a disappointing three interceptions. Lawrence joined Fran Tarkenton (1961) and Marcus Mariota (2015) as the only rookies to throw for three or more touchdowns in their team’s first game of the season. With over 50 passes thrown, the Jaguars might have to keep it in the air against the Broncos and their suffocating run defense. Jacksonville trailed by 20 points at the half last week, which explains why Lawrence had to throw the ball 51 times.

For Denver, a combination of great offense and defense led them to a victory over the Giants in Week 1. Teddy Bridgewater looked comfortable under center for the Broncos, becoming the first Denver quarterback since Peyton Manning in 2014 to have at least 35+ pass attempts and a 75% completion rate. With only eight incompletions and a rushing game that totaled over 160 yards on the ground, the Broncos were able to roll into MetLife Stadium and dominate both sides of the ball.

In the midst of a 16 game losing streak, in which they have given up at least 24 points in each game, Jacksonville is hoping that having history on their side could pay off. The last time these two teams met in 2019, Jacksonville was victorious 26-24.

After the opening week, Denver ranks in the top ten in offense, defense, and rushing. On the flip side, Jacksonville sits 15th in offense and 29th in defense. For Urban Meyer, the twenty-point halftime deficit was the largest by any team he has coached since 2010. While for Denver, rookie quarterbacks are 9-11 as starters vs. a Vic Fangio-led defense since 2000.

Denver will be without star wide receiver Jerry Jeudy on the injury front, who is reportedly out four to six weeks with an ankle injury. However, with a wealth of talent at receiver, don’t expect the Broncos to miss a beat. With Courtland Sutton, K.J. Hamler, and Tim Patrick picking up the slack, the Broncos should be rolling on offense as they play in front of their fans.

Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Broncos 62.7% Jaguars 37.3%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Jaguars – 4.5 stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Jaguars – 1 star

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Over – 1 star

Note: The SportsGrid betting model changes throughout the day to adjust for player news and injuries. Be sure to check out the updated model projections as the news continues to break, leading up to game time.