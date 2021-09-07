Denver Broncos vs. New York Giants Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Broncos vs. Giants Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 12

Time: 4:25 pm ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium

Broncos vs. Giants Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Broncos -158 | Giants +134

Spread: Broncos -2.5

Total: 41.5 Over -112 | Under -108

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Broncos +5000 | Giants +7500

Broncos vs. Giants Predictions and Picks

Broncos -2.5

Broncos vs. Giants News, Analysis, and Picks

The Broncos have a roster that is ready to win, with the lone exception being at quarterback. They still have a bit of uncertainty at that position, but the team did make an upgrade by acquiring Teddy Bridgewater in the offseason. He won the starting job over Drew Lock following a stellar preseason, and he’s one of the more underrated quarterbacks in the league.

Bridgewater has been particularly disrespected throughout his career in the betting market. He owns a career record of 35-14 against the spread during the regular season, making him the fifth-most profitable quarterback dating back to 2004. Only Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees, and Peyton Manning have made bettors more money during the regular season over that time frame.

The Giants’ biggest question is also at quarterback. Daniel Jones is entering his third professional season, and he owns a career record of just 8-18 as a starter. This is a make-or-break season for Jones, so the team has surrounded him with an outstanding supporting cast. Unfortunately, they are not expected to be at full strength vs. the Broncos. Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, and Saquon Barkley have all been limited during the offseason, and Golladay told reporters that the offense could start slow during the regular season. That doesn’t inspire confidence against a Broncos’ defense that has the potential to be one of the best in the league. They ranked fifth in adjusted sack rate last season, and that was without Von Miller.

Additionally, Jones has historically struggled as a home underdog. He owns a record of just 3-7 against the spread in that situation.

Ultimately, this seems like a good spot for the Broncos to start their season with a win. I like them as long as the number stays below three points.