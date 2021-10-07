Denver Broncos vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Broncos vs. Steelers Game Info

Date: Sunday, October 10

Time: 1 pm ET

Venue: Heinz Field

Broncos vs. Steelers Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Broncos -104 | Steelers -112

Spread: Steelers -1.5

Total: 39.5 Over -115 | Under -105

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Broncos +4400 | Steelers +12000

Broncos vs. Steelers Predictions and Picks

Under 39.5

Broncos vs. Steelers News, Analysis, and Picks

This is one of the more intriguing games of the week. The Broncos jumped out to a perfect 3-0 start this season before dropping last week’s contest vs. the Ravens. Meanwhile, the Steelers started the season with an impressive road win vs. the Bills, but they’ve proceeded to drop three straight games.

The Steelers’ offense has been particularly troubling during their skid. Ben Roethlisberger has looked like a shell of his former self, tossing three touchdowns with four interceptions over the past three games, and he has turned into a checkdown machine. He’s averaged just 5.5 adjusted yards per attempt this season, which would easily be the worst mark of his career.

That said, it hasn’t been entirely Roethlisberger’s fault. His offensive line has done him few favors, and no quarterback has gotten the ball out of his hands quicker than Roethlisberger this season. That’s helped keep the Steelers’ sack numbers in check, but they’ve still been below average in that department.

A shoddy offensive line doesn’t figure to play well vs. the Broncos, who can get after the quarterback. Von Miller hasn’t missed a beat after missing all of last year – he’s racked up 4.5 sacks through four games – which has helped make up for the loss of Bradley Chubb.

Unfortunately, Chubb isn’t the only injury that the Broncos are dealing with. Two of their top wide receivers are out of the lineup currently, and starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a concussion in their last game. It’s unclear if Bridgewater will be cleared for this matchup, which means Drew Lock could be forced into action.

That would be a clear downgrade for the Broncos. Lock was dreadful in relief of Bridgewater last week, posting an average of just 3.24 adjusted yards per attempt.

The Broncos also have injury issues in their secondary and on the offensive line, so they’re a tough team to trust at the moment.

Ultimately, my favorite play here is the under. It’s one of the lowest totals of the week, but both teams have significant question marks on offense. If Bridgewater is ruled out, I have no problem firing on the under at 39.5.

