Derek Carr Being Disrespected by Latest MVP Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook

Only five undefeated teams remain following Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season. One of those teams is the Las Vegas Raiders, who pace the entire league with 379.7 passing yards per game thanks to some stellar performances from quarterback Derek Carr.

Despite the sizzling start, Carr is majorly disrespected by his odds to win MVP on FanDuel Sportsbook. The Raiders’ gunslinger ranks just 10th in the latest MVP odds (+2000). Carr’s MVP odds may have taken a huge jump (+6000) from the start of the season, but the league’s leading passer is deserving of a better spot.

Carr leads the entire league in passing yards (1,203), including three straight contests with at least 300 or more passing yards. Not only is he the only quarterback to accomplish this feat in 2021, but Carr boasts the second-most completions (88) and ranks top-10 in touchdowns (6).

The MVP race is usually a quarterback-heavy conversation and for the league’s leading passer to rank only 10th in the odds is a serious sign of disrespect.

Carr and his Raiders enter Week 4 with an AFC West clash against the Los Angeles Chargers. Los Angeles surrenders just 201.7 passing yards per game (seventh-fewest) to opposing passers, so this could be a true coming-out party for the eight-year veteran quarterback.

