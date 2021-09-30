Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Lions vs. Bears Game Info

Date: Sunday, October 3

Time: 1 pm ET

Venue: Soldier Field

Lions vs. Bears Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Lions +130 | Bears -154

Spread: Bears -3.0

Total: 42.0 Over -108 | Under -112

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Lions +100000 | Bears +12000

Lions vs. Bears Predictions and Picks

Bears -3.0

Lions vs. Bears News, Analysis, and Picks

The Bears were expected to be better than the Lions this season, and they do have a slightly better record at 1-2. That said, these teams looked wildly different last week.

The Lions put forward a gutty effort vs. the Ravens, nearly securing an upset as sizable home underdogs. They would have been successful if not for an NFL-record 66-yard field goal from Justin Tucker as time expired.

Meanwhile, the Bears set football back nearly 100 years with their offense last week. Justin Fields made his first career start, and things could not have gone worse for the rookie. The team averaged just 1.1 yards per play, which was the second-lowest mark of any team this century.

With that in mind, bettors want nothing to do with the Bears this week. The Lions have received 74% of the spread bets and 84% of the spread dollars, making them one of the heaviest bet sides of the week. That’s caused this line to drop to just three points, and it seems like it’s headed to Bears -2.5.

If it gets there, I think this is an excellent opportunity to buy-low on the Bears. Their offense was horrendous last week, but they will likely have a different quarterback under-center vs. the Lions. Even if Andy Dalton isn’t healthy enough to start, I would expect Nick Foles to get the nod after Fields’ performance last week.

The Lions have definitely been frisky to start the year, but this line suggests that they’re equal to the Bears on a neutral field. I’m not ready to go that far.