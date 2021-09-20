Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Monday Night Football Preview, Picks, and Betting Guide

Monday Night Football – Lions vs. Packers Week 2

Detroit Lions (0-1) vs. Green Bay Packers (0-1)

Monday Night Football

Date: Monday, September 20, 2021

Time: 8:15 pm ET

Venue: Lambeau Field

Lions vs. Packers Moneyline, Total, and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Lions +460| Packers -620

Spread: Lions +11.5 (-105) |Packers -11.5 (-115)

Total: 48.5 Over (-114) Under (-106)

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Lions +42000 | Packers +1400

Lions vs. Packers Predictions and Picks

Lions Team Total 017 (-120)

Lions vs. Packers News, Analysis, and Picks

The Green Bay Packers will look back from a disastrous Week 1 performance where they got boat-raced to a 38-3 score. They’ll welcome in a divisional foe in the Detroit Lions for their season home opener. This line opened with the Packers as a 10-point home favorite. Over the week, that number’s been bet up to 11.5.

Let’s review a few key trends specific to this matchup:

Aaron Rodgers is just 2-8 ATS for a loss of 5.92 units in their past ten games as a double-digit favorite.

Off a loss, Rodgers is 5-1 ATS for 3.87 units as a double-digit favorite.

However, it would be nice to have more than one regular-season game to evaluate this Packers team this season. After all, it was an unusual offseason for them, with Rodgers reportedly requesting a trade, then pondering retirement, only to return to back to Green Bay. I think it’s fair to question whether the chemistry on the field and in the locker room has been at all compromised.

Perhaps the Packers need to get some games under their belt, given that Rodgers was held out of all their preseason games. With those trends as a double-digit favorite seemingly at odds, I’m less inclined to get involved with a side in this matchup. Instead, I’d look to a team total as a possible play.

I’m not convinced that the Packers have done enough to improve their personnel on the defensive side of the ball. Last season, they finished in the bottom half of Football Outsiders’ Defensive DVOA rankings. Their performance in Week 1 didn’t do much to change my opinion.

Let’s say Green Bay puts together a big offensive performance on Monday night. That’s only going to force the Lions to play even faster — particularly if they’re trailing.

Detroit has scored at least 18 points in 10 of their past 11 meetings in Green Bay. Moreover, Lions quarterback Jared Goff has led his teams to at least 18 points in his two meetings against the Packers. This number is short here, so I’ll look to play the over on Detroit’s team total.