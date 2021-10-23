Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams Odds, Betting Lines, Picks and Preview for NFL Week 7 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams NFL Week 7 Game Info

Detroit Lions (0-6) vs. Los Angeles Rams (5-1)

Date: Sunday, October 24

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium

Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Lions +700 | Rams -1100

Spread: Lions +15.5 (-110) | Rams -15.5 (-110)

Total:50.5 Over (-110) Under (-110)

Odds to win the Super Bowl: Lions +100000 | Rams +950

Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams Predictions and Picks

Over 50.5 (-110)

Rams +15.5 (-110)

Detroit Lions vs. Los Angeles Rams News, Analysis and Picks

Narrative street is going to have a great time with this one. The Detroit Lions take on the Los Angeles Rams in a matchup all of NFL fandom will have their eyes on. Jared Goff returns to Los Angeles to take on his upgrade, Matthew Stafford. Head coach Dan Campbell called out Jared Goff after last week’s loss, placing some of the blame for their woes on his shoulders instead of on an organization that came into the season with Tyrell Williams as their top receiver.

Both teams have injuries of note on injured reserve and in their weekly practice reports. The Rams lost starting running back Cam Akers for the season and placed emerging edge rusher Justin Hollins on IR. On Wednesday, Sony Michel, brought in as cover for a banged-up running back position, was listed as DNP with a shoulder injury.

For the Lions, T.J. Hockenson (knee) DNP, Michael Brockers (shoulder) limited, Trey Flowers (knee) limited and D’Andre Swift (groin) limited in practice and were listed on the first injury report of the week. Lost for the season are starting corners Jeff Okudah and Iefatu Melifonwu. Other notable names on injured receive include Romeo Okwara, Tyrell Williams, Quintez Cephus, Frank Ragnow and Taylor Decker.

Detroit has been a more competitive team than their record indicates, at least in some contests. They had a couple of wins snatched from them late, and giving Jared Goff a strong running back has once again proven to be the recipe for success. The Lions are 0-6, but Goff has looked better than many expected, especially given the lack of weapons the Lions have provided him at wide receiver.

Matthew Stafford is thriving outside the confines of one of the worst organizations in football. Always one of the league’s brightest talents, Stafford was lost in the shuffle due to playing in Detroit on a losing team. On the national stage on a team with true defensive superstars, Stafford is finally getting the respect he deserves and has transformed the Rams into a true Super Bowl contender. They have looked borderline dominant this season and may be the favorite to win it all if they had not lost to the Arizona Cardinals.

As a general rule of thumb: always fade spreads of more than two touchdowns. Either go with the dog or avoid the contest entirely. With that said, the Rams are looking like a value despite the astronomically high spread. Three of their five wins have come by 16 or more points, and it is hard to argue that the Lions are not the worst team they have faced this year.

Los Angeles is playing at home, and Matthew Stafford will be motivated for this contest. The spread for this contest opened at a more prohibitive -16-points on the Rams, but the drop to -15.5 gives them some value. Again, double-digit spreads aren’t great ones to attack, and two touchdown-plus spreads rarely present any value, so no one will fault you for going Lions here.

However, the Rams have proven that they can cover this number and are facing a Lions team that has already lost two games by 17 or more points. Tap the Rams but keep it to one unit.

The matchup is one of those contests you don’t even need to analyze to know what the overwhelming lean would be as far as the total is concerned. The over/under opened at 50.5-points and has dropped to 50, suggesting that more sharp action has come in on the under. However, the over is 6-1-1 in the Rams’ last eight games overall and the Lions, as bad as they have been, have been able to move the ball well enough that they should be able to shoulder their part of the scoring burden required for the over to hit.

