Do The Jets (+5.5) Have A Shot To Cover Against The Patriots?

The New England Patriots will travel to New York to take on the Jets in Week 2 as 5.5-point favorites, with the total set to 42.5 on the FanDuel Sportsbook. Rookie quarterbacks Mac Jones and Zach Wilson will face off in the first rookie versus rookie quarterback showdown of the 2021 season.

Jets Looking To Shine In Home-Opener

This will be Jones’s first NFL road game, and MetLife Stadium may be a bit rowdy in Zach Wilson’s home career debut with the Jets. Rookie quarterbacks going on the road can be a tough spot, and you know that head coach Bill Belichick will scheme properly to make things as easy as possible for his freshman pivot Mac Jones. The Jets still have issues with both the defense and a banged-up offensive line, but wide receiver Jamison Crowder returns this week, which will certainly help on the outside with Corey Davis. That should boost their young quarterback in just his second game.

Belichick Dominates Rookie QBs

The Patriots should feel confident because Belichick feasts on young quarterbacks. He is 21-6 against first-year signal-callers in his head coaching career and hasn’t started a season 0-2 since 2001. They will have a good scheme set in place to make Wilson uncomfortable. But the old adage goes, do you trust a rookie quarterback in his first career start on the road? With such a low total, it feels like the oddsmakers are saying that the defense may win this one for New England. Also, look out for running back Damien Harris for a major bounce-back game after that costly fumble in Week 1. This backfield is his, and he should get plenty of touches to take some of the pressure off Mac Jones.