Dolphins vs. Buccaneers Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 5 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Dolphins vs. Buccaneers NFL Week 5 Info

Miami Dolphins (1-3) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1)

Date: Sunday, October 10, 2021

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Dolphins vs. Buccaneers Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Dolphins +370 | Buccaneers -480

Spread: Dolphins +10 (-110) | Buccaneers -10 (-110)

Total: 47.5 Over (-115) | Under (-105)

Dolphins vs Buccaneers Predictions and Picks

Buccaneers -10 (-115)

Over 47.5 (-104)

Dolphins vs Buccaneers News, Analysis, and Picks

Tom Brady brings the top-ranked passing offense back home after splitting two tough road games as the 3-1 Tampa Bay Buccaneers play host to the 1-3 Miami Dolphins. The road team projects to be without starting QB Tua Tagovailoa, who will miss his third straight contest with a rib injury. The losers of three straight hope to have the second-year signal-caller out of Alabama back for their next game in London, but for now, it will be a struggling Jacoby Brissett under center. Miami will look to topple a massive 10-point spread at Raymond James Stadium this Sunday afternoon.

Now that all the hoopla of Brady visiting his old friends up in New England is over, this game projects as a get-right spot not only for the Bucs offense but their struggling defense as they face an offense that has struggled to do much of anything productive this season. This extremely injured secondary giving up the most passing yards in football gets a breather against the 30th ranked passing offense that has only found the end zone three times through the air this year. On the flip side, the Bucs have the best rush defense, so it should be a struggle for the teal and orange all day.

The total has come down 1.5 points from its open at 49.5, and I will be heavily recommending the over here. The Bucs should dominate from start to finish on offense, and we should be comfortable laying the 10 points even if they are taking 70% of the ticket as of Wednesday evening. I project them to score 30+ on their own, and once the game is out of hand, the Dolphins should be able to score a garbage-time touchdown or two against this depleted secondary that will not want to risk any further injury as they look ahead to more formidable opponents.