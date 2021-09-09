Dolphins vs. Patriots Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 1 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Dolphins vs. Patriots NFL Week 1 Info

Miami Dolphins (0-0) vs. New England Patriots (0-0)

Date: Sunday, September 12th

Time: 4:25 pm ET

Venue: Gillette Stadium

Dolphins vs. Patriots Moneyline, Total, and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Dolphins +150 | Patriots -178

Spread: Dolphins +3 (+104) | Patriots -3 (-125)

Total: 43.5 Over (-110) Under (-110)

Odds to win the SuperBowl: Dolphins +3300 | Patriots +3700

Dolphins vs. Patriots Predictions and Picks

Over 43.5 (-110)

Dolphins +3 (+104)

Dolphins vs. Patriots News, Analysis, and Picks

AFC East fans will get a treat in Week 1 as the Miami Dolphins travel to Gillette Stadium to welcome rookie quarterback Mac Jones to the league. Brian Flores’ intimate knowledge of the Patriots’ offensive scheme makes the current juice of +104 at +3 a head-scratcher and a value to consider. There are two injuries of note to monitor for this contest. Preston Williams is limited with a foot injury. He is recovering from a season-ending foot injury but is expected to play and start, in three-wide sets, thanks to the Will Fuller suspension. Nelson Agholor is dealing with an ankle injury that limited him early in the week but is expected to play. These are two injuries to monitor before deciding what action to place.

As alluded to above, the Dolphins could have opened as the favorites for this contest, and no one would have batted an eye. As the -3 home deference spread indicates, these teams are pretty evenly matched. New England always attracts more casual money, but the +104 on Miami is a surprise. The juice is also an indication that the spread may be on its way to +3.5 or +4, so bear that in mind when deciding when to place your action. 43.5 is a fair enough number to attract action on both sides. There has been considerable movement in the total, which opened at 45.5.

This is a contest that could truly go either way, as the defense will likely dictate this game. Both teams have franchise signal-callers but still have questions to answer at quarterback. Both teams boast strong defenses with similar schemes, but the Dolphins All-Pro cornerback duo of Xavien Howard and Byron Jones should prove to be the X-factor against a Patriots team with Mac Jones making his NFL debut.

Miami and the points appear to be the play despite the plus juice. The total would have been an easy under play at 45.5, but the total is much sharper at 43.5. A 21 point average should not be an issue for these two offenses, even if we do expect to see more than a few stalled drives. The over is the slight lean here, but it is worth monitoring the Agholor and Williams situations before relying on the offenses to surpass the posted total.

