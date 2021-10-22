Eagles vs. Raiders Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 7 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Eagles vs. Raiders NFL Week 7 Info

Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (4-2)

Date: Sunday, October 24, 2021

Time: 4:00 pm ET

Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Eagles vs. Raiders Total, and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and ProBets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Eagles +134 | Raiders -158

Spread: Eagles +3 (-115) | Raiders -3 (-105)

Total: 49.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Eagles vs. Raiders Predictions and Picks

Raiders -3 (-105)

Over 49.5 (-110)

Alt Line / Total Points Parlay: Raiders -5.5 and Over 48.5 Points (+320)

Eagles vs. Raiders News, Analysis, and Picks

The Jon Gruden-less Las Vegas Raiders (4-2) look to make it two wins in as many weeks with interim head coach Rich Bisaccia as they play host in Sin City to the 2-4 Philadelphia Eagles. With all the drama surrounding the team after their disgraced coach was shown his exit early last week, you wouldn’t have known it by the way the team performed. They controlled their Week 6 game against the Denver Broncos from start to finish. The Eagles, on the other hand, left their Thursday night loss against the Buccaneers with many questions about the longevity of second-year QB Jalen Hurts as the franchise option under center. Things will not get much easier for him here on the road, as the Raiders allow a mere 222.7 passing yards per game, good enough for 10th fewest in the league. On the other side of the football, Derek Carr and Co. should have put together an aerial attack that is 3rd best in the NFL and should have success at home against a secondary that has given up 12 touchdowns to opposing wide receivers this season.

Philadelphia is only 1-7 in their past eight road games ATS, and I do not think that trend gets any better in this matchup. The public was off the Raiders after two subpar performances followed their world-beating start of 3-0. But, now that they have rid themselves of Gruden, I believe they will continue to perform well this season. Backing them as just -3 point home favorites seems safe, and I also like the Alt Line / Total Parlay that Fanduel is offering. If LV can cover 5.5 and hit an over of 48.5, it pays a juicy +320.

All NFL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid

