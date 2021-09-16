Falcons vs. Buccaneers Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 2 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Falcons vs. Buccaneers NFL Week 2 Info

NFL Week 2

Atlanta Falcons (0-1) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0)

Date: Sunday, September 19th

Time: 4:05 pm ET

Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Falcons vs. Buccaneers Moneyline, Total, and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Falcons +520 | Buccaneers -720

Spread: Falcons +11.5 (-108) | Buccaneers -11.5 (-111)

Total:51.5 Over (-115) Under (-105)

Odds to win the SuperBowl: Falcons +9000 | Buccaneers +550

Falcons vs. Buccaneers Predictions and Picks

Over 51.5 (-115)

Buccaneers -11.5 (-111)

Falcons vs. Buccaneers News, Analysis, and Picks

The Atlanta Falcons will take on division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 2, which could quickly become a beatdown if Matt Ryan, Calvin Ridley, and Kyle Pitts don’t step it up in a major way. Jason Pierre-Paul (hand) limited was the only Buccaneers player of note to be limited on Wednesday. However, both Antonio Brown (knee) and Shaq Barrett (back) made the injury report despite a full practice. Jordan Whitehead (hamstring) was able to practice in full after missing Week 1. Atlanta strangely had zero names on their injury report, a sign that they are relatively healthy for their matchup against the defending champions.

Tampa Bay looks set to improve in 2021. Antonio Brown is more familiar with the offense and looks to play a starring role. Ditto for Rob Gronkowski. The Buccaneers young secondary thought to be their only weakness last season will have another year under their belt, and improvement is expected across the board. Devin White will only get better, and the pass rush looks as dominant as ever, with Vita Vea causing havoc in the middle.

The Falcons looked like one of the worst teams in football in 2020 and look to be headed down that same rabbit hole in 2021. Atlanta is a mess from the top of the organization down, and despite some standout talents, may already be bidding for the services of Spencer Rattler. They will need to show some consistency in the passing game to have any chance this season.

The Buccaneers at -11.5 seems excessive. However, when one considers that the line opened at -13.5, there could now be some value on the Bucs. Tampa Bay should win by double digits against one of the worst teams in the league. Playing down to their opponent should not be as big of a concern as it would be if Tom Brady were not under center, but the fact remains that the defending champions need to take this game seriously. Atlanta lost by 26 to a Philadelphia Eagles team that has their own questions to answer this season. Tampa Bay failing to win by 12 or more points could be considered a mini upset in and of itself.

The over is the definite play here. The juice is already at -115, so bettors will want to lock this one in sooner rather than later, as the total is bound to rise (and already has in some places). Tampa Bay could easily score 40 points on Atlanta if they feel so inclined. Atlanta is just a bad team with a suspect defense, with only Deion Jones, Foyesade Oluokun, and A.J. Terrell keeping them from being complete laughingstocks.

