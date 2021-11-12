Falcons vs. Cowboys Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 10 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Falcons vs. Cowboys NFL Week 10 Info

Atlanta Falcons (4-4) vs. Dallas Cowboys (6-2)

Date: Sunday, November 14th

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium

Falcons vs. Cowboys Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Falcons +320 | Cowboys -405

Spread: Falcons +9 (-110) | Cowboys -9 (-110)

Total:54.5 Over (-114) Under (-106)

Odds to win the SuperBowl: Falcons +20000 | Cowboys +1200

Falcons vs. Cowboys Predictions and Picks

Over 54.5 (-110)

Cowboys -9 (-110)

Falcons vs. Cowboys News, Analysis, and Picks

The Atlanta Falcons will take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10. Atlanta will be missing top receiver Calvin Ridley for Week 10. Dallas will be missing top pass rusher Demarcus Lawrence. The Falcons did not have any significant names of the injury report to start the week. The Dallas Cowboys listed Tyron Smith and Cedrick Wilson as DNP while listing Amari Cooper, Ezekiel Elliott, and Randy Gregory as limited.

To no one’s surprise, Atlanta has been a mess this season. Matt Ryan is declining. Years of reaching in the first round of the NFL Draft has caught up to them. They have no running game. They mismanaged their cap situation enough that they elected to move on from Julio Jones. Essentially, the organization has failed the team and the fans. Kyle Pitts has been the lone bright spot for a 4-4 team spinning its wheels. They have beat up on the worst teams in the league, with their lone victory over a halfway competitive team coming against New Orleans. Dallas has been having one of their best seasons in years. They may not be a true Super Bowl contender yet but have enough key pieces to make a run. Trevon Diggs has been a revelation at cornerback, and rookie linebacker Micah Parsons has shown tremendous versatility. The offense continues to look like one of the most explosive in the league.

The spread for this contest still seems rather large despite dropping from -10 to -9. The public is firmly backing the Falcons to cover, with 63 percent of the action coming in on the Falcons against the spread. Dallas has won just two of their six games by 10 or more points. Atlanta, however, has lost two of their four games by 20 or more. The Falcons are 2-5 ATS in their past seven games against the NFC. The Cowboys are 5-0 ATS in their previous five against the NFC. Tap the Falcons for Week 10, but keep it to one unit. The total for this contest is massive. Yes, this game features two of the more leaky secondaries in the NFL, but 54.5 is a high total, especially when one team is missing its top receiver. With that said, the total has climbed from 52, and the current juice indicates that we may see a move to 55 shortly. The over is 4-1 in the Falcons past five overall, while the Cowboys have gone above the total in four of their past five as a favorite. Buy the two points to move it back to 52 if you can stomach the extra juice. If not, tap the over before it moves to 55.

