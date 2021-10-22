Falcons vs. Dolphins Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 7 on FanDuel Sportsbook

In a game only gamblers can enjoy, the 1-5 Miami Dolphins play host to the 2-3 Atlanta Falcons in Week 7 action from Hard Rock Stadium. After playing in London, both teams head into this one (Falcons beat the Jets, the Dolphins lost to the Jaguars) and try to right the ship heading into the middle part of the season.

Falcons vs. Dolphins NFL Week 7 Info

Atlanta Falcons (2-3) vs. Miami Dolphins (1-5)

Date: Sunday, October 24, 2021

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Falcons vs. Dolphins Total, and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and ProBets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Falcons -134 | Dolphins +114

Spread: Falcons -2.5 (-110) | Dolphins +2.5 (-110)

Total: 47 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Falcons vs. Dolphins Predictions and Picks

Over 47 (-110)

Dolphins Moneyline +114

Double Result: Falcons – Dolphins (+850)

Falcons vs. Dolphins News, Analysis, and Picks

Rumors have circulated this week of talks between the Dolphins and Texans for DeShaun Watson. Second-year QB Tua Tagovailoa must be feeling the pressure of living up to his draft pick now more than ever. Tua was solid in last week’s loss, racking up 329 passing yards and delivering two touchdowns through the air. He seems to have built a solid rapport with both his college teammate wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and tight end Mike Gesicki. He should have little problem continuing that success this week against a Falcons defense that gives up nearly 30 points per game.

The Dolphins defense has issues of their own, allowing 29.5 per game, so Matt Ryan and company should be able to build off the success they have shown in recent weeks to keep up the pace on the scoreboard. This makes the over 47 (-110) my favorite play in this game, as there is more than a 10-point discrepancy between what these defenses allow and where the number sits.

The Dolphins have been one of the league’s most disappointing teams in 2021, as many expected them to take a leap and compete with the Bills for the AFC East Title. They have spent significant draft capital on their offense to surround Tua with skill position players as well as a bolstered offensive line. While returns have not even been close to what they hoped, it is now or never for this team as another loss here surely puts a wrap on their playoff chances and will have naysayers calling for them to move on from the former Alabama QB. I still believe in Bryan Flores as one of the best young head coaches in football, and I think he will have a solid game plan here against an aging Matt Ryan and a sieve of a defense that the Falcons have been for quite some time. Back the home dog at +114 and a double result of Falcons to lead at halftime with the Dolphins winning the game at a massive +850.

All NFL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid

