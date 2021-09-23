Falcons vs. Giants Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 3 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Falcons vs. Giants NFL Week 3 Info

NFL Week 3

Atlanta Falcons (0-2) vs. New York Giants (0-2)

Date: Sunday, September 26th

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium

Falcons vs. Giants Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Falcons +130 | Giants -154

Spread: Falcons +3 (-124) | Giants -3 (+102)

Total: 47.5 Over (-108) Under (-112)

Odds to win the SuperBowl: Falcons +15000 | Giants +15000

Falcons vs. Giants Predictions and Picks

Under 47.5 (-112)

Falcons +3 (-124)

Falcons vs. Giants News, Analysis, and Picks

Two winless teams will face off in Week 3 in what could prove to be the Spencer Rattler Bowl. New York has at least looked competitive at points this season, but are they really a better team than the Atlanta Falcons? Outside of the running back position, it is hard to argue for either side. There are some key injuries to monitor ahead of this Week 3 tilt. For the Atlanta Falcons, there were two DNP’s on Wednesday, with Russell Gage (ankle) and A.J. Terrell (concussion) both missing from practice. Terrell is in the league’s concussion protocol, so there is no timeline for his return to the team. As their top corner, his absence would be a massive blow to an already soft Falcons defense. For the Giants, Wednesday’s practice report listed Saquon Barkley (knee) limited, Evan Engram (calf) limited, and Kenny Golladay (hip) limited. Barkley and Golladay have been playing through their respective injuries all season, but Engram has yet to make his season debut.

Atlanta looks to be a team in transition after giving up on Julio Jones. Would they have been better served by, say, drafting Justin Fields or Mac Jones and trading Matt Ryan instead? That answer will become evident in due time. Atlanta has problems from the top of their organization down, but scouting appears to be their biggest issue. Multiple first-round reaches have put them at a competitive disadvantage that is too big for them to climb. There is still talent on both sides of the ball, but more than any other sport, football is about the team, its synergy, and cohesiveness as opposed to any singular talents. New York is an excellent example of just that. Add a good quarterback, and the Giants may be the favorites to come out of the NFC East. They have potent weapons at wide receiver, one of the best running backs in the league (when healthy), Pro Bowl level pieces on defense, but are still viewed as one of the worst teams in the league due to their unwillingness to admit their mistake in Danel Jones.

As the juice suggests, the early money has come in on the Falcons to cover. Identifying a true lean here is tough, but it is hard to argue that New York is the better team here. They are -3 point favorites by virtue of being the home team with the larger bettor base, but there has been nothing this season to suggest that they will come away with the victory against a struggling Falcons team. This season, we have seen enough road team and dog victories to eschew picking a side simply due to playing at home, so this comes down to which offense you believe has a better chance against the opposing defense.

This really comes down to the health of A.J. Terrell. Healthy, the Falcons look like the better play. You get plus points on what is arguably the better team. However, if the Falcons are missing their top corner, the Giants’ individual talents may be allowed to shine through enough to pull out the victory. The Falcons are the play, but monitor the injury reports before locking in your wager. The total at 47.5 seems like a trap. The under beckons, but if there were still truly value at this number, it would have been bet down by sharp action. The juice is at -112, so we may see some more movement, but it is obvious that there was true value at the opening line of 48.5. Tap the under, but keep it to one unit.