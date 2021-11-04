Falcons vs. Saints Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 9 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Falcons vs. Saints NFL Week 9 Info

Atlanta Falcons (3-4) vs. New Orleans Saints (5-2)

Date: Sunday, November 7, 2021

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: Mercedes Benz Superdome

Falcons vs. Saints Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Falcons +205 | Saints -250

Spread: Falcons +6 (-114) | Saints -6 (-106)

Total: 42 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Falcons vs. Saints Predictions and Picks

Falcons +6 (-114)

Falcons Moneyline +205

Under 42 (-110)

Falcons vs. Saints News, Analysis, and Picks

The New Orleans Saints will have enjoyed a comfortable week at home riding an emotional high after knocking off division rival Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Bucs in Week 8. Still, that victory was not without a blemish on their season outlook. Starting quarterback Jameis Winston tore his ACL, which will sideline him for the remainder of the season. Journeyman Trevor Siemian was competent in relief, but Sean Payton will turn to Taysom Hill to run the show (should he be available as he returns from a concussion injury) at the Mercedes Benz Superdome this Sunday. The Saints host another NFC South opponent as the 3-4 Atlanta Falcons roll into the Big Easy. First-year head coach Arthur Smith brings his team into this game reeling following an ugly home loss to the Panthers in Week 8 that saw his offense only muster three points in the second half.

The Saints will look to do damage on the ground, taking their ninth-ranked rushing game up against the 25th ranked rushing defense. On the other side, the Falcons will be looking to launch an aerial attack against a bottom-ten Saints’ passing defense that is among the league’s best against the run. There are no significant betting trends for this matchup, but the Saints have only been favored by this many points one other time this season, and they lost outright in that one to the New York Giants when they laid seven points.

This is a spot where I will be glad to sell high on the home team after their big victory a week prior. Whether it is Siemian or Hill who winds up starting, either will be taking their first snaps as a starter in over a year. You never quite know which version of Matt Ryan, or the Falcons entirely, you are getting on a week-to-week basis, but this will be a familiar environment for him against a defense he plays multiple times per season. Not only do I advise taking the points with the Falcons, but at north of 2-1 odds on the moneyline, I find this to be one of the best values in an underdog all season long. I predict that neither team lights it up on offense, with the Saints struggling more, so backing the under in a close Falcons outright win is where my money will go.

