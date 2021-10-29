Giants vs Chiefs Predictions and Expert Picks for Week 8 NFL Monday Night Football From FanDuel Sportsbook

Week 8’s slate of NFL games includes a clash between the New York Giants and Kansas City Chiefs.

New York Giants vs. Kansas City Chiefs Prediction and Pick

ESPN picks are from their Football Power Index (FPI) matchup predictor, numberFire picks are from their analytics projection models, FiveThirtyEight picks are from their NFL projections and betting favorites are according to FanDuel Sportsbook’s Giants-Chiefs betting odds and lines.

NFL Week 8 Picks Straight Up

ESPN: Chiefs

numberFire: Chiefs

FiveThirtyEight: Chiefs

Betting Favorite: Chiefs (-10)

Chiefs vs. Giants Prediction

Winner: Chiefs (4)

