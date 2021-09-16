Giants Vs. Washington Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for Week 2 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Giants Vs. Washington NFL Week 2

New York Giants (0-1) Vs. Washington Football Team (0-1)

Thursday Night Football

Date: Thursday, September 16, 2021

Time: 8:20 pm ET

Venue: FedExField

Giants Vs. Washington Moneyline, Total, And Odds

All NBA Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Giants +152 | Washington -180

Spread: Giants +3 (-102) | Washington -3 (-120)

Total: 40.5 Over (-112) Under (-108)

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Giants +10000 | Washington +7000

Giants Vs. Washington Predictions And Picks

Washington -3.5 (+100)

Antonio Gibson Anytime Touchdown Scorer (-115)

Giants Vs. Washington News, Analysis, And Picks

The Washington Football Team will host the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football in an NFC East showdown to get Week 2 underway. Both teams will be desperate for a win after dropping each of their opening games and will look to get an early leg up on a division rival. This spread has seen plenty of movement away from Washington following the injury news to quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. He has been ruled out of this contest with a hip injury, and backup Taylor Heinicke is expected to get the start in his place. Heinicke last started a game for Washington in the first round of the 2020 playoffs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He had a surprisingly strong showing by completing 26 of 44 passes for 306 yards, two total touchdowns, and an interception. The movement has shifted Washington from a five-point opening favorite down to -3.5, with the number hitting -3 for a bit on Wednesday night.

As for the Giants, quarterback Daniel Jones seemed to struggle in their opening matchup against the Denver Broncos as they took a 27-13 defeat on their home turf. Four of Jones’s eight career wins have come against Washington, which may intrigue some to back New York in this spot. The worry may reside at the line of scrimmage when the Giants have the football. Last season, their offensive line allowed an 8.82 percent sack rate, which was 31st in the league as Daniel Jones was constantly on his backside each game. With a powerful front four led by Chase Young and Montez Sweat, Washington ranked fourth at an 8.08 percent sack rate in the 2020 season. In games where Jones is sacked at least three times, the Giants are 3-13.

With running back Antonio Gibson, wide receiver Terry McLaurin, and tight end Logan Thomas all great weapons at Washington’s skill positions, it’s a quarterback’s dream to get the keys to this offense. Heinicke has proven he is capable under center in the NFL and getting the start over another successful league backup in Kyle Allen bodes well for what head coach Ron Rivera thinks of his new starting QB. Hold off as close as you can to kickoff to see if you can get some last-minute movement to bring this number back down to a field goal but regardless, lay the points and ride with Washington here.

Antonio Gibson was already expected to see a significant uptick in his role on this offense this season, and it was shown in their first game against the Chargers. The lead back saw 65 percent of the team’s snaps in Week 1, which ties his NFL career-high rate. With 108 scrimmage yards, he showed the capability to lead this unit, and with a backup quarterback coming in, Gibson may get even more touches than usual to help Heinicke get settled in. In 14 regular-season games played last season, Gibson found paydirt in eight of them and could be primed to do so tonight in goal-line opportunities if Rivera wants to avoid letting his backup quarterback sling it in the red zone. Take Gibson to find the end zone in this one as a correlated bet with our spread side.