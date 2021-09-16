Giants Vs. Washington Rushing Props

The New York Giants will take on the Washington Football Team on Thursday Night Football in a Week 2 NFC East showdown that both teams are desperate to win. Let’s take a look at a few potential rushing props to get in on before kickoff tonight on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Can WFT Rely Heavily On Gibson?

With such a low total and below-average quarterbacks under center, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the running backs get a bulk of the action in Thursday night’s matchup. Washington running back Antonio Gibson got 65 percent of the offensive snaps in Week 1 and may be someone to back for his rushing and receiving yards prop in this one. He’s been getting a bit more run in the passing game as expected in the offseason and with backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke in for Ryan Fitzpatrick, it wouldn’t be surprising for him to play it safe and check it down to Gibson all night. With plenty of opportunity for him here, take the over on his 88.5 rushing and receiving yards total.

How To Handicap Saquon’s Limited Role

As for the Giants, running back Saquon Barkley has his rushing yards total set at 40.5 due to a strong front four in Washington and a likely limited role while recovering from a knee injury. It feels like a trap because of the name-value. People are thinking because it’s Saquon, he can go over that number in one run, or with just eight to ten attempts, he can squeak over the finish line here. Take the under in this one because he is going to be very limited, he hasn’t quite looked like himself so far, and Washington’s defense ranked fifth in the league in yards per rush attempt allowed in 2020. With everything working against him in this spot, it’s going to be difficult for Barkley to reach this number.