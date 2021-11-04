Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Packers vs. Chiefs Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 7

Time: 4:25 pm ET

Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Packers vs. Chiefs Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Packers +280 | Chiefs -350

Spread: Chiefs -7.5

Total: 47.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Packers +950 | Chiefs +1200

Packers vs. Chiefs Predictions and Picks

Packers +7.5

Packers vs. Chiefs News, Analysis, and Picks

This game was billed as a potential Super Bowl preview, but it’s lost a lot of luster. Aaron Rodgers has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, and he has already been ruled out vs. the Chiefs. The team also hasn’t gotten Davante Adams back yet after he tested positive, so there’s no guarantee he’s cleared to play either.

That means Jordan Love will make his first start at the position. The stakes are pretty high for Love in this contest: If he plays well, it will make it easier for the team to transition to him during the offseason. If he doesn’t, the pressure will be on the team to appease Rodgers once again.

Love grades out with elite athleticism for the quarterback position. He ranks in the 75th percentile for 40-yard dash time and the 87th percentile for Burst Score per Player Profiler. He also fared well during the preseason, completing 24 of 35 passes for 271 yards and a touchdown.

Love couldn’t ask for a much better debut than the Chiefs. Their defense has been abysmal all season, so he should be able to hold his own.

The bigger question is if the Packers can slow down Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs’ offense obviously can be explosive, but they have struggled a bit recently. They were limited to just 23 points over the past two weeks, and those came against mediocre defensive teams in the Titans and Giants.

Overall, the Chiefs continue to struggle to cover football games. They’re just 3-13 against the spread in their past 16 games. This line has become inflated following the Rodgers’ news, but I still think the Packers can cover the number.

