Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

There was no bigger game than the Green Bay Packers (7-1) traveling to Kansas City (4-4) to take on the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium this weekend. But an Aaron Rodgers positive Covid-19 result has thrown a wrench into the large-scale status of this matchup.

Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs NFL Game Information

Packers (7-1) vs. Chiefs (4-4)

Date: Sunday, November, 7

Time: 4:25 PM ET

Stadium: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

TV Coverage: Fox

Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Packers +270 / Chiefs -341

Spread: Packers +7.5 (-114) Chiefs -7.5 (-105)

Total: 48 (-108)

Odds to Win NFL Championship: Packers +950 Chiefs +1200

Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Packers 41.2% Chiefs 58.8%

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Chiefs – 5 stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Packers – 2 stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Under – 0 stars

Note: The SportsGrid betting model changes throughout the day to adjust for player news and injuries. Be sure to check out the updated model projections as the news continues to break, leading up to game time.

Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs News and Notes

First in was Davante Adams; now it’s Aaron Rodgers who will be on the sideline watching the Packers try to win their eighth straight game. In a matchup that was to see Rodgers take on Patrick Mahomes, it will now be Jordan Love under center for Green Bay. The Packers have had many issues to overcome during their current seven-game winning streak, and this is just another obstacle they will have to get past if the streak is going to continue.

Green Bay is the first team to win seven straight games with a positive turnover margin in each game since the Seattle Seahawks pulled off the same feat in the 2012-13 season. While the record looks fantastic, the Packers have allowed nine passing touchdowns and thrown nine interceptions over their past seven games.

For Kansas City and Mahomes, it’s been an up and down season so far. The schedule is not in their favor, as Kansas City is the only team in the league that does not have an opponent remaining currently with a losing record. Add this to the fact that Mahomes has struggled in recent games, and the Chiefs are in must-win mode now. The Chiefs’ pivot threw 14 touchdowns to four interceptions and averaged one takeaway a game through the first four weeks of the season. Since Week 4, Mahomes has thrown just five touchdowns to go with six interceptions, and he’s averaged two giveaways a game.

As far as trends go in this one, the Packers have covered seven straight and are 4-0 against the spread in their past four road games. However, Week 9 has not been friendly to Green Bay in the previous eight seasons as they have only covered once in eight attempts. Kansas City has struggled on the grass over the previous season and a half. The Chiefs are just 3-14 in their previous 17 games against the spread on the grass and just 2-14 in their past 16 against the spread following a straight-up win.