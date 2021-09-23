Has Ja’Marr Chase Arrived for the Bengals?

We are two weeks into the NFL season, and as we’re still feeling out rookies, there is one non-quarterback who had some concerns but is showing out thus far. Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has been exceeding expectations early on this season. Although he only had two catches in Week 2, and the Bengals have been a much lower passing volume offense than most expected, Chase already looks like he was worthy of the draft pick.

Just the Tip of the Iceberg with Chase?

After watching Cincinnati on Sunday against the Bears, it’s obvious that head coach Zac Taylor is being super safe with quarterback Joe Burrow. Part of that is the offensive line and his current lack of mobility following that brutal knee injury from last season. Burrow’s ability to scramble and extend plays benefits their offense and their passing game, so once that returns, Chase should look even better than he already has to start the season.

Cincinnati Bengals Vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Odds

