Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Info

Date: Sunday, October 24

Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Venue: Lambeau Field

Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Texans +900 | Cardinals -1600

Spread: Cardinals -17.5

Total: 47.5 Over -108 | Under -112

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Texans +100000 | Cardinals +1000

Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals Predictions and Picks

Under 47.5

Houston Texans vs. Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis, and Picks

This matchup features arguably the best team in the league vs. the worst. The Arizona Cardinals are the last remaining undefeated team at 6-0, while the Texans have limped to a 1-5 record. Their only win came in Week 1 vs. the Jaguars, with Tyrod Taylor at quarterback.

Taylor was activated from injured reserve this week, which means he could theoretically return to the lineup. That said, head coach David Culley said the team would bring him along slowly, signaling Davis Mills will likely make another start.

That’s not good news for the Texans. Mills put together an impressive performance vs. the Patriots in Week 5, but his overall play should be considered disappointing. He’s averaged just five adjusted yards per attempt to go along with five touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Texans’ offensive line has not helped either, with Davis sacked 13 times.

That could be problematic vs. the Cardinals. The Texans are missing top offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil, and the Cardinals have a great pass rush. They rank fifth in adjusted sack rate, making life extremely difficult for Browns’ quarterback Baker Mayfield last week.

Ultimately, I don’t trust the Texans to keep up their end of the bargain in this matchup. Even if the Cardinals can score 30+ points, there’s no guarantee the Texans get us the rest of the way there. With that in mind, I’m trending toward the under in this matchup.

