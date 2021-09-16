Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Texans vs. Browns Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 19

Time: 1 pm ET

Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium

Texans vs. Browns Moneyline, Total and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Texans +480 | Browns -650

Spread: Browns -12.5

Total: 48.5 Over -104 | Under -118

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Texans +28000 | Browns +1500

Texans vs. Browns Predictions and Picks

Texans +12.5 (-106)

Texans vs. Browns News, Analysis, and Picks

Both of these teams put together solid performances in Week 1. The Browns were able to jump out to a double-digit lead vs. the Chiefs, and they ultimately ended up losing a hard-fought contest. They remain strong favorites to qualify for the postseason for the second-straight year.

Meanwhile, the Texans have already won more games than some “experts” predicted they would. They didn’t just beat the Jaguars last week, they downright embarrassed them, winning by a final score of 37-21.

The Texans still figure to be one of the worst teams in football this season, but they might be a bit more competitive than expected for the time being. They will likely bench Tyrod Taylor and trade away guys like Brandin Cooks and David Johnson eventually, but that group could be feisty early in the year.

Taylor seems particularly undervalued. He finished with 291 yards and two touchdowns last week, and he added another 40 yards on the ground. He’s also historically been excellent at covering the spread. He owns a career record of 27-18-3 against the spread during the regular season, and he’s 9-3-2 ATS when getting at least 3.5 points.

Baker Mayfield’s record is less impressive. He’s just 19-26-1 against the spread as a starter, and he’s 9-14-1 as a favorite. Part of that stems from playing for a bad team, but he was still just 6-10 ATS last year despite the Browns winning 11 games.

Their offense will be without Odell Beckham Jr. for the second straight week as he continues to recover from offseason knee surgery. That gives Mayfield one less weapon in an already unintimidating passing attack.

Ultimately, this feels like too many points. I don’t expect the Texans to win this game, but I think they can keep it from getting out of hand.

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.