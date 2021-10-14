Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Texans vs. Colts Game Info

Date: Sunday, October 17

Time: 1 pm ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Texans vs. Colts Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Texans +350 | Colts -450

Spread: Colts -10.0

Total: 42.5 Over -115 | Under -105

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Texans +100000 | Colts +9000

Texans vs. Colts Predictions and Picks

Texans +10

Texans vs. Colts News, Analysis, and Picks

The Texans are a terrible football team, but this feels like too many points. They nearly pulled off an upset of the Patriots last week, and they played good enough to win. They had more yards than the Patriots and won the turnover battle, but they just couldn’t put the game away.

Davis Mills also showed some significant improvement in his third start. He racked up 312 passing yards and three touchdowns with zero turnovers, resulting in an average of 12.38 adjusted yards per attempt.

With that performance, Mills proved that he’s at least worth a look as an NFL quarterback. He was considered the top quarterback in his high school class, and while he wasn’t a massive success in college, he has some potential.

He should be able to build off his performance vs. the Patriots in this matchup. The Colts have struggled against the pass this season, ranking 30th in Football Outsiders pass defense DVOA. They blew a 16-point fourth-quarter lead vs. the Ravens last week mainly because they couldn’t stop Lamar Jackson down the stretch. Jackson is a different challenge than Mills, but they let Jackson beat them with his arm. That’s something that he hasn’t done much throughout his career.

Ultimately, I don’t trust this Colts team to beat anyone by more than a touchdown. History suggests that backing bad teams as big favorites is not a smart idea. Teams with a winning percentage of 33% or less have historically posted a record of 38-52 against the spread, resulting in a return on investment of -15.2%.

