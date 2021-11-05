Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins Odds, Betting Lines, Picks and Preview for NFL Week 9 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 7

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium

Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Texans +200| Dolphins +245

Spread: Dolphins -5.5

Total: 46 Over -114 | Under -106

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Texans +100000 | Dolphins +55000

Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins Predictions and Picks

Texans +5.5

Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins News and Analysis

Houston Texans Analysis

The Houston Texas received good news, with reports of Tyrod Taylor returning to under center duties after missing seven weeks because of a hamstring injury. Houston will likely look to jumpstart the offense with Taylor, currently ranked last, according to PFF. Using a pass-heavy 60%/40% pass-to-run ratio, expect the bulk of production from Taylor to go through wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who leads the team with a 29% target share and faces a Miami defense with less-than-stellar ability in stopping the pass, ranking 26th in pass DVOA. As 5.5-point underdogs, expect Taylor to increase the volume in passing, also involving Danny Amendola and Jordan Akins into the fold as secondary options in the receiving corps. The Texans should also keep the pressure on Miami with a slightly up-tempo offense, calling a play every 25.9 seconds, the 13thfastest in the league.

Dating back to last season, the Texans, on the road, are 4-8 against the spread and have a 2-10 record outright.

Miami Dolphins Analysis

Now that the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes are over, the Dolphins can focus on their quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa leads a Dolphins offense, who, like their opponents, hope to turn things around, losing their last seven games. Ranked as the 25th offense according to PFF, Miami prefers a pass-first approach to their play calling, using a 67%/33% pass-to-run ratio, which is the highest frequency in passing, tied with their in-state counterpart Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the receiving corps, look for DeVante Parker and Jaylen Waddle to see the bulk of targets, combing for more than 45% of the Tua’s looks. In a Week 8 26-11 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Parker and Waddle saw a combined 23 targets, facing a Texans defense ranked 16th in Pass DVOA.

Houston has struggled to defend the run this season, signaling an additional opportunity for Myles Gaskins, ranking 31 in rush DVOA. The team leader in the backfield, Gaskins, handles 30% of the share in carries,averaging 4.23 yards per carry this season. Look for Gaskins to see an uptick in production if Miami can run away with the game, lending way to a clock-killing strategy.

Dating back to last season, the Dolphins are at home, 6-7 against the spread and have a 6-7 record outright.