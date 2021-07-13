How Likely Is A Super Bowl Rematch?

The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the only teams on the FanDuel Sportsbook that are under 10-1 to win Super Bowl LVI, something that makes sense with two rosters that have done well to stay together after being the Super Bowl matchup back in February. Will we see a rematch in Super Bowl LVI of what we saw in Super Bowl LV?
There’s a possibility, but it’s much harder than the betting public may give it credit for. The only time two teams have faced off in back-to-back Super Bowls was when the Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills did it back in Super Bowl XXVII and Super Bowl XXVIII. It’s very difficult to repeat no matter what in the NFL, especially when a lot of these teams get free agents and draft picks. Injuries can occur at any time and there’s just so much randomness to it.
After a Super Bowl run by both Kansas City and Tampa Bay, look at some of the under-the-radar teams that may have value at longer odds. The Buffalo Bills have Josh Allen who could take even another progression which would be terrifying for the rest of the league. The Minnesota Vikings at 42-1 might be worth a look with some value as a dark horse in the NFC. There are plenty of teams to look at for value and those odds on Kansas City and Tampa are just too short for something that doesn’t happen very often.
