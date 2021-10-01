How Much Public Money Has Come In On Patriots Vs. Buccaneers?

How Much Betting Handle Is Coming In On Bucs Vs. Pats?

Week 4 in the NFL is filled with matchups across the board that may be getting action earlier than usual from the public. The Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Green Bay Packers, there are two NFC West matchups, and of course, you have Brady’s return to New England on Sunday Night Football.

The Buccaneers and Patriots matchup has been talked about at every stop since Week 3 ended and even beyond. Reports are coming in that sportsbooks are getting ten times the amount of bets on this game than on any other this week. You can expect the heavy handle to continue on this game, and because of that, this line is as sharp as it can get at -7, barring any significant news before kickoff.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Vs. New England Patriots Odds

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently-7-point favorites against the New England Patriots, with the total set at 49.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.