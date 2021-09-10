How to Play the Total in the Bears-Rams game on Sunday night

The Chicago Bears will travel to Los Angeles on Sunday Night Football in Week 1 to take on the Rams in the hopes of an upset. The Rams are currently a 7.5-point favorite in the matchup, with the total set at 46.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.

How Will This Total Play Out?

Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford will make his team debut after the organization sent two first-round picks away to get him under center. The Chicago Bears will have Andy Dalton as their starter, who is well aware of rookie Justin Fields nipping at his heels for the starting job.

Los Angeles will likely have success as the better offensive unit, but things may be a bit rusty with Stafford. Both teams ranked in the top ten yards per play allowed last season, making the under an intriguing play here. Chicago played in just four games with a higher total than this one last season, while the Rams were an under machine last season by going below the number in 12 of 16 games. With a team that loves playing games below the number against a team with a strong defense and an iffy quarterback, lean towards getting it in below this already low total.