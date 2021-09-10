How to Play the Total in the Bears-Rams game on Sunday night
September 10Sportsgrid-StaffSportsGrid
The Chicago Bears will travel to Los Angeles on Sunday Night Football in Week 1 to take on the Rams in the hopes of an upset. The Rams are currently a 7.5-point favorite in the matchup, with the total set at 46.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
How Will This Total Play Out?
Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford will make his team debut after the organization sent two first-round picks away to get him under center. The Chicago Bears will have Andy Dalton as their starter, who is well aware of rookie Justin Fields nipping at his heels for the starting job.
Los Angeles will likely have success as the better offensive unit, but things may be a bit rusty with Stafford. Both teams ranked in the top ten yards per play allowed last season, making the under an intriguing play here. Chicago played in just four games with a higher total than this one last season, while the Rams were an under machine last season by going below the number in 12 of 16 games. With a team that loves playing games below the number against a team with a strong defense and an iffy quarterback, lean towards getting it in below this already low total.
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.